Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra To Offer 1TB Storage; Can It Take On iPhone 13 Pro Max?

Samsung is gearing up for the next-gen smartphone launch, namely the Galaxy S22 series. Several leaks and rumors have already begun discussing the possible specs of the upcoming flagship phones. The latest report talks of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and its storage offering. From the looks of it, this could be Samsung's latest take on Apple.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Storage Revealed

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will reportedly include multiple models, including a 1TB storage variant. Previous reports suggested the upcoming Ultra phone would include a maximum capacity of 512GB. However, a report from SamMobile now suggests the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra could have a 1TB variant as the highest model.

This isn't the first time Samsung is offering a 1TB variant on its smartphones. Back in 2019, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus included a 1TB storage as well as a microSD card slot. Eventually, Samsung began skipping the microSD card slot and included large storage variants, up to 512GB. That could change drastically with the 1TB variant coming on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

To note, the South Korean company has ended the Galaxy Note series and instead brought in the S Pen support to the Ultra model on the S series. Now, introducing the 1TB variant to the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra gives it an edge over other models as well as competitors like the iPhone series.

Can It Take On iPhone 13 Pro Max?

Samsung and Apple have been arch nemesis since the dawn of the smartphone market. Recently, Apple introduced the iPhone 13 series, with the iPhone 13 Pro Max offering a 1TB variant. Naturally, Samsung wants to up the competition with its flagship series and it makes sense to bring in the 1TB model for the Ultra.

The report suggests the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 1TB variant will likely be paired with 16GB RAM. In this context, the iPhone 13 Pro Max includes 6GB RAM paired with 1TB storage. This could also show a difference in performance between the phones. The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 series will debut in February, giving us a clear idea of its features.

