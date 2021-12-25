Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra To Carry 108MP Camera With AI Enhancement Technology News oi-Vivek

Leaked launch posters of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra gave us a hint towards the design and the camera placement on the upcoming Samsung flagship smartphones. Now, a new leak reveals a few more details on the cameras and the capability of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, and here are the details.

IceUniverse, the prominent smartphone leakster has now shared a screenshot from the Galaxy S22 Ultra camera UI. The screenshot confirms the fact that the Galaxy S22 Ultra will indeed come with a whopping 108MP primary camera, which will take photos in the 3:4 aspect ratio.

According to the leak, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will have an AI detail enhancement button on the camera UI. This will help you to capture more detail, color, and bright photos when compared to regular 108MP images captured on the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

As of now, there is no information if this feature will be available just on the Galaxy S22 Ultra or Samsung will also add this feature to the Galaxy S21 Ultra, which also has a 108MP primary camera. Do note that, capturing a 108MP image in this special AI mode is expected to create slightly large images in terms of file size and the device might take a few seconds to process the actual image.

Samsung has been delivering new features and capabilities with every iteration of the Galaxy S series of smartphones, which is likely to continue with the upcoming S22 series of smartphones. Just like the Galaxy S22 Ultra, the regular Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy S22 Plus are also expected to support these features, albeit, at 64MP.

In the 108MP mode of S22 ultra, a new button appears in the lower right corner of the page, which is the AI detail enhancement button. After opening it, your photos have more details, colors and brightness than ordinary 108MP. pic.twitter.com/QAhJTbUa36 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 23, 2021

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launch in India

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series of smartphones are expected to launch in India and across the world by the end of January 2022 or by early February 2022. These smartphones will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and are likely to offer at least 12GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

Out of the box, the Galaxy S22, S22+, and the S22 Ultra will ship with Android 12 OS with One UI 4, which is a custom skin from Samsung. The Galaxy S22 series of smartphones are expected to cost similar to the Galaxy S21 series of smartphones in India.

