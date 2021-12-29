Just In
- 28 min ago Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 Gaming Laptop Review: Superior In Every Aspect
- 2 hrs ago Amazon Year End Sale: Grab The With Best Discount Offers On Samsung, Apple, OnePlus Smartphones, And More
- 13 hrs ago Vivo V23 5G, V23 Pro 5G Specifications Revealed; Price Also Tipped
- 14 hrs ago Hype Is Over! Reliance Jio Re. 1 Prepaid Plan Discontinued
Don't Miss
- Movies Pushpa Day 13 Box Office Collection: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Fares Well!
- Finance Home Affordability At Decadal Best In 2021: Knight Frank India Affordability Index
- News Setback for Sidhu, Congress unlikely to announce CM face for Punjab polls
- Education SSC Examination Calendar 2021-22: Check Detailed SSC Examination List For The Year 2021-2022
- Automobiles AWD vs 4WD: What's The Difference? Automatic, Semi-Automatic, Manual Systems & More
- Sports Virat must continue playing drives but he needs to pick better balls: Batting coach Rathour
- Lifestyle Sourav Ganguly Admitted To Hospital After Testing Positive For COVID-19, Condition Stable
- Travel Best Getaways From Jaipur For A Memorable New Year's Eve
Samsung Vs Apple: The Everlasting Jostle
Samsung and Apple are among the biggest companies when it comes to smartphones and other gadgets. Since the beginning, both companies have been arch nemesis. Over the years, both Samsung and Apple have grown in multitudes - but their competition and jostle have continued for the past several years now.
Samsung Vs Apple: The History
Samsung and Apple have been rivals, especially when it comes to smartphones. The lawsuit between Apple and Samsung dates back to the first iPhone launch, back in 2007. Looking back, just four days before the iPhone launch, Apple filed a patent with four designs with the basic shape and design of the iPhone.
Next, Apple filed the color design patent with 193 screenshots of several iPhone user interfaces. All things were fine and good until Apple sued Samsung, which was its component supplier. Apple alleged that several of Samsung's Android phones and tablets, including models like Nexus S, Epic 4G, Samsung Galaxy S 4G, and even the Samsung Galaxy Tab infringed on Apple's intellectual property.
Moreover, the lawsuit filed in 2011 included documents that compared the iPhone 3GS with the Samsung i9000 Galaxy S and highlighted the similarities. However, the court found the images were tampered with to make the Samsung phone look similar to the iPhone. The counsel for Samsung next accused Apple of submitting misleading evidence, which later bombarded into a worldwide case.
Samsung countersued Apple in 2011 in courts in South Korea, Japan, and Germany, and later in Britain and the USA. Samsung alleged Apple of infringing its patents for mobile communication technology. It all came to an end in 2018, where the trials over the patent dispute were resolved, and Apple was awarded USD 539 million.
Samsung Vs Apple: Smartphone Competition
It's been over three years since the legal battle between Apple and Samsung was settled. Today, Samsung and Apple are considered among the biggest rivals with both securing the top positions in the smartphone market. Samsung has released multitudes of smartphones every year, catering to a large price segment.
For instance, we have the Samsung Galaxy M series, A series, F series, and the flagship S and Z series today. On the other hand, the Apple iPhone has always been a premium smartphone with some of the latest and advanced features available. In recent times, Apple has begun catering to a wider budget audience with the launch of devices like the iPhone SE 2020.
Coming to smartphones - one has to admit the growth Samsung smartphones have seen. Samsung has given the global market several unique devices, including pioneering foldable smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Z Fold 3. Moreover, the Samsung Galaxy Note and the Galaxy S series have delivered unmatched performance combined with sleek, narrow builds.
On the other hand, the Apple iPhone models have also come a long way. The iPhone X series have Apple the much-needed breakthrough with its unique design and features, like the Face ID. That said, we still have the ugly notch on the iPhone models which have long been replaced with punch-hole cutouts on Android phones from Samsung.
Samsung Vs Apple: The Jostle Continues
The Indian smartphone market is dominated by Chinese brands like Xiaomi, Vivo, Realme, and so on. At the same time, Samsung has secured a good chunk of the market for its unique smartphones in all price ranges. On the other hand, Apple iPhone models cater to the uber segment with niche needs. In recent times affordable and mid-range iPhones have changed this scenario.
If we look at the global market, Apple and Samsung are at the top, beating each other with just a few differences in percentage. A report by ZDNet shows Apple securing 20.8 percent in Q4 of 2020, despite the pandemic. Samsung secured 16.2 percent of the market during the same period, showing how neck-to-neck they both are!
Differences and competition aside, Apple still relies on Samsung for several components. Samsung is the leading manufacturer of OLED and other display panels, and Apple relies on Samsung for the same. That said, Apple is also considering LG for its next-gen iPhone 14 displays, but that could take a while.
In a gist, both Apple and Samsung are each other's nemesis, jostling their way through the growing smartphone market. It remains to see what 2022 would bring for both companies and the twists and turns of the coming year.
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
11,838
-
22,809
-
37,505
-
55,115
-
15,300
-
32,100
-
26,173
-
17,095
-
43,999
-
13,130