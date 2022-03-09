Pitting Oppo Find X5 Pro Against My iPhone 12 Pro: Who Wins The Camera Battle? Features oi-Sharmishte Datti

Smartphone photography has evolved drastically and continues to thrive with every new generation. One of the latest devices I chanced upon is the Oppo Find X5 Pro 5G that debuted with the MariSilicon X NPU for better imaging. Plus, Oppo partnered with Hasselblad for more life-like and natural color calibration.

Being an iPhone user, I am used to the phone's spectacular imaging capabilities, capturing details as they are. When I reviewed the Oppo Find X5 Pro, I came upon a new range of camera capabilities on a smartphone. This is why I decided to compare the camera functionality of the Oppo Find X5 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro.

Oppo Find X5 Pro Vs iPhone 12 Pro: Camera Setup

Before I dive into the comparison, one should note that I'm not a shutterbug! Most pictures on my phone include pictures of food, dogs, some sunsets, and the occasional selfie. Hence, this comparison is based purely on the end picture while just brushing against the technology that goes behind it.

The Oppo Find X5 Pro ships with a triple-camera setup, just like the iPhone 12 Pro. The former packs a 50MP primary sensor paired with another 50MP ultra-wide lens and a 13MP telephoto camera. The cameras draw power from the MariSilicon X NPU or neural processing unit, which enhances the night mode photography. Plus, it is a product of the Hasselblad Camera partnership. The Hasselblad Camera for Mobile technology delivers life-like colors that are simply so real.

On the other hand, the iPhone 12 Pro includes three 12MP sensors for wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto shots. The iPhone comes with in-house lenses, LiDAR technology, ProRAW software, Studio Lighting, and other features that also present life-like images.

Oppo Find X5 Pro Vs iPhone 12 Pro: Daylight Photo Comparison

The first picture that I compared is a regular picture I clicked outside my balcony. It was shot on the primary wide-angle lens on both phones, and on the surface, both pictures are life-like. On deeper examination, one can spot the Hasselblad magic come to life on the Oppo Find X5 Pro as the trees, skies, and other minute details are more evident.

Oppo Find X5 Pro Vs iPhone 12 Pro: Portrait Selfie Comparison

Next, I took a couple of selfies on both phones, using the portrait mode. You get a blurred background with both phones with an emphasis on details. I felt the iPhone 12 Pro presents a selfie picture just the way you are, with no preloaded filters. On the other hand, I felt the Oppo Find X5 Pro opens with preloaded beauty modes when you switch on the selfie portrait.

This makes the skin look whiter than what's real. I also felt the portrait mode on the iPhone 12 Pro has more features like Studio Lighting. Of course, you also get several editing tools and filters on the Oppo Find X5 Pro - but it's more life-like with the iPhone.

Oppo Find X5 Pro Vs iPhone 12 Pro: Night Mode Comparison

Lastly, I took a few pictures at night, but they were shot at different locations. Nevertheless, one can see the beautiful play of light and shadow in both pictures. My subject included trees and some buildings in the background, which highlighted the light and shadow even more. That said, the MariSilicon X NPU does have a powerful effect on the night mode, which makes the end result much better.

Which Is Better?

In the end, both phones are powerful when it comes to imaging capabilities. They pack different smartphone experiences (Android and iOS), the software aspects also differ. This comparison has shown me that the Oppo Find X5 Pro is an advanced phone with powerful cameras and the same can be said for the iPhone 12 Pro. It's evident that some shots are more beautiful on the Oppo device while some are more realistic on the iPhone. After all, each device is unique!

