Oppo Find X5 Pro 5G Review: A Flagship Crafted For Shutterbugs

The Oppo Find X5 Pro is currently one of the most premium offerings that ships with the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset. I used the smartphone for a couple of days and found it to be luxurious. However, there are a couple of downsides as well. For one, the Oppo Find X5 Pro isn't available in India. I've discussed this and more in this detailed review.

Specifications

Display: 6.7-inch AMOLED

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1

Memory: 12GB RAM

Storage: 256GB

Battery: 5,000 mAh

Platform: Android 12 with ColorOS

Camera: 50MP triple cameras with MariSilcon X NPU

Oppo Find X5 Pro 5G Design: Exclusive And Luxurious

The first look at the Oppo Find X5 Pro 5G presents a rich feel to it. The smartphone packs a ceramic chassis that comes with IP68 water and dust resistance. Behind the premium finish are 14 processes that create a smoothness of a pebble, claims Oppo. Plus, the 75-degree slope offers the optimal curve for lighting it up in both sunlight and shadow.

The left spine of the phone packs the volume rockers while the right includes the power button. Below, the phone packs the SIM-card slot, USB Type-C port, and speakers. The elite design of the Oppo Find X5 Pro surely catches the eye but also smudges easily.

Oppo Find X5 Pro 5G Display: Impressive And Immersive

More importantly, the Oppo Find X5 Pro 5G flaunts a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel with 3216 x 1440 pixels QHD+ resolution. The display offers a 120Hz Dynamic refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate with a color depth of 1.07 billion colors.

The display of the Oppo Find X5 Pro 5G is one of its key highlights. I used the phone both indoors and outdoors for a wide range of activities, and it never failed to impress. The display also packs the fingerprint sensor, which unlocks within seconds and without a glitch.

I used the Oppo Find X5 Pro 5G for a wide range of activities, including gaming. The display is top-notch for gamers, especially for games like Battlegrounds Mobile India, Asphalt Legend, The Walking Dead, and so on. Plus, if you like watching/streaming videos, the Oppo Find X5 Pro 5G is a treat for you. The advanced tech on the display brings everything to life, making it an immersive visual feat.

Oppo Find X5 Pro 5G Cameras: Designed For Shutterbugs

Oppo has always been a camera-centric brand. The new Oppo Find X5 Pro 5G seems to have set a new benchmark in mobile photography with the new MariSilicon X NPU, which provides 4K ultra night video. That's not all. The Oppo Find X5 Pro 5G cameras are also supported by Hasselblad Camera for Mobile technology, which provides life-like, natural images.

The Oppo Find X5 Pro 5G packs a triple-camera setup with a 50MP primary wide-angle shooter with an f/1.7 aperture. The other sensors include a 50MP ultra-wide lens with an f/2.2 aperture and a 13MP telephoto shooter with an f/2.4 lens. There's also a 32MP selfie camera with an f/2.4 aperture. I used the cameras in several environments and it didn't fail to impress.

The night mode on the Oppo Find X5 Pro 5G is simply spectacular. The MariSilion X NPU makes capturing photos or videos at night immaculate, surpassing the need to get extra lights. I even compared the night mode with another Android phone, and the difference was palpable!

And that's just one aspect of what the Oppo Find X5 Pro 5G has to offer. You also get the Hasselblad Camera for Mobile, which is available on the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro. I experienced what the Hasselblad technology is all about with this Oppo smartphone. The Natural Color Calibration simply brings all your photos to life, providing a life-like recollection. It also includes the XPan feature for panoramas and vintage pictures.

Undoubtedly, the Oppo Find X5 Pro 5G is designed for shutterbugs! My overall experience with the Oppo Find X5 Pro 5G cameras was smooth, glitch-free - capable of presenting an SLR-like experience. If you're a content creator relying a lot on the selfie camera, this phone gives you a crystal clear front-camera experience, making it a worthy investment.

Oppo Find X5 Pro 5G Performance: Benchmark Tests

Let's talk about the performance of the Oppo Find X5 Pro 5G. This flagship smartphone packs the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 processor paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB default storage. You get the virtual RAM expansion support on the Oppo Find X5 Pro 5G, but there's no microSD card slot for further storage expansion.

I ran a couple of benchmarks to determine where the Oppo Find X5 Pro 5G stands on the scoreboard. I ran the Geekbench benchmark and the phone scored 866 in the single-core test and 3216 in the multi-core test, which is pretty impressive.

Additionally, I ran the 3D Mark benchmark test to determine its GPU and gaming capabilities. The Oppo Find X5 Pro 5G scored 9166 points overall, indicating it can easily handle even the most intense gaming apps. This benchmark also showed that the Oppo phone's score was 97 percent better than all other devices.

Oppo Find X5 Pro 5G Real-Life Performance

Benchmarks aside, the Oppo Find X5 Pro 5G is a powerful smartphone. I ran several apps at once and hardly faced any glitches. The device runs Android 12 out-of-the-box with the ColorOS custom skin on top. This brings in a couple of pre-loaded apps and bloatware. Yet, there was no lag - no matter how many apps you run at once.

I used the Oppo Find X5 Pro 5G for various activities. When it comes to gaming, the experience is simply top-notch. The haptics, immersive display, and overall glitch-free performance make it a worthy gaming experience. Similarly, routine tasks like browsing, social media, video playback, and so on are handled seamlessly, offering an unprecedented smartphone experience.

Oppo Find X5 Pro 5G Battery: Powerful But Depends On Usage

The performance of the Oppo Find X5 Pro 5G is backed by the massive 5,000 mAh battery. It's impressive how Oppo has managed to pack the massive battery in the sleek chassis of the smartphone. The battery is paired with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging support, 50W AirVOOC wireless charging support, and 10W reverse charging support.

The battery on the smartphone is powerful, no doubt. But you'll need to plug in the charger for long gaming sessions or video playbacks. It can last a day on a single charge with routine tasks and a couple of hours of gaming. But if you're an intense gamer, the Oppo Find X5 Pro 5G might disappoint you a bit.

I also found the Oppo Find X5 Pro 5G to heat up a bit, more noticeable during video playbacks and video calls. Surprisingly, the game-centric features have better heat-dissipating support, ensuring it doesn't heat up while playing any game. Overall, the battery on the phone is good, but it depends on the app you're running.

Oppo Find X5 Pro 5G Verdict: An Exclusive Experience

All in all, the Oppo Find X5 Pro 5G is one of the best Android experiences I've had. To note, the Oppo Fins X5 Pro 5G is currently available in the global market, priced at EUR 1,300 (around Rs. 1,09,500). That's a pretty expensive smartphone that aims to take on other devices like the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, iPhone 13 Pro Max, and so on.

Surely, the Oppo Find X5 Pro 5G is pricey, but it also offers features that are up to the mark. The cameras are obviously the highlight, but the phone offers a lot more than that. Given a chance, get the Oppo Find X5 Pro and you won't be disappointed. Too bad, it isn't available in India!