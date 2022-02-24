Oppo Find X5, Find X5 Pro Launched With MariSilicon X Chip, Triple Cameras: India Price, Availability

Oppo Find X5 Pro, Find X5 Cameras Explained

The Oppo Find X5 and the Find X5 Pro pack the same cameras partnered with Hasselblad. Both phones pack a triple-camera setup at the rear with two 50MP shooters for wide-camera and ultra-wide camera shots. Plus, there's a 13MP telephoto lens on both smartphones. That said, there's a small difference between the Pro variant and the vanilla model.

The Oppo Find X5 50MP wide camera comes with OIS, however, the Oppo Find X5 Pro packs a 5-axis OIS. More importantly, both smartphones feature the 6nm MariSilicon X chip, which is the biggest enhancement. The new chip runs AI noise reduction and enables 4K Ultra Night Video that is available with both wide and ultra-wide cameras.

Oppo Find X5 Pro Features

Starting with the Oppo Find X5 Pro, the new smartphone flaunts a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The display supports a 1440p+ LTPO panel with 10-bit color and a touch sampling can hit 1,000Hz. Moreover, Oppo has included a peak brightness of 1,300 nits with DCI-P3 color gamut support.

The Oppo Find X3 Pro packs IP68 certification for the ceramic body. Under the hood, the new Oppo Find X3 Pro draws power from the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset with the Android 12 OS and ColorOS UI on top. There's also a 5,000 mAh battery packed in the sleek body, paired with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging support and 50W AirVOOC wireless charging support.

Oppo Find X5 Specifications

On the other hand, the Oppo Find X5 features a slightly smaller 6.55-inch OLED display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution. The vanilla model skips the LTPO panel but offers a 120Hz refresh rate. It also doesn't have a ceramic panel like its Pro counterpart. Instead, Oppo has included a matte glass finish with a fingerprint-resistant frame.

Under the hood, the Oppo Find X5 draws power from the Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Users get the same Android 12 OS with the ColorOS UI on top. Additionally, this model comes with a multi-tier cooling system like the Pro and includes an extra-large vapor chamber.

Oppo Find X5 Series In India

The Oppo Find X5 series are available in the European market and are available for pre-order right away. The open sale for both the Oppo Find X5 and the Find X5 Pro begins on March 14. Here, the Oppo Find X5 Pro is available in a single 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model, costing EUR 1,300 (around Rs. 1,09,593) in Ceramic White and Glaze Black colors.

On the other hand, the Oppo Find X5 is available in a single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model, costing EUR 1,000 (around Rs. 84,303) in black and white color choices. The India launch, pricing, and availability of the Oppo Find X5 series are still under wraps.