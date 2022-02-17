Oppo Find X5 Series Launching At MWC 2022; Know Price And Specifications News oi-Megha Rawat

The launch date for the OPPO Find X5 series has been announced by the company as of February 24th. The reveal will take place in Barcelona during the MWC 2022 trade event. There are three smartphones in the Find X5 series: the Find X5, Find X5 Pro , and the Find X5 Lite.

On its official Twitter handle and website, the brand confirmed the range releasing next week as well as its collaboration with HASSELBLAD. Before the launch, tipster Evan Blass posted promotional posters of Oppo's next smartphone series.

Oppo Find X5 Series Launch Details

The OPPO Find X5 series will be unveiled on February 24th, at 4:30 p.m. IST. The lineup will be revealed at the MWC 2022 Barcelona in a virtual event that will be live-streamed. The teaser confirms ceramic black and white color possibilities, but leaks suggest a purple color may also be available.

Oppo Find X5 And Find X5 Lite Features

A 6.7-inch LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display with Quad HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate will be featured on the Oppo Find X5 series. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU will be available in Oppo's next smartphones. In addition, the phone will come with an Adreno 730 GPU for graphics and an X65 5G modem for connection.

The OPPO Find X5 and the Find X5 Lite specifications are relatively unknown. The OPPO Reno 7 is believed to be relaunched as the Find X5 Lite. If this is correct, the smartphone will include the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Chipset, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage, as well as 5GB of virtual RAM and microSD card support.

A 4,500 mAh battery with 65W fast charging will also be included in the smartphone. It could have a triple camera arrangement on the back, with a 64MP primary, an 8MP wide, and a 2MP macro sensor, as well as a 32MP front camera.

Oppo Find X5 Pro Features

The Oppo Find X5 Pro's specifications have also been leaked online. In the recently released renders of the phone, the details of its camera have been disclosed. Oppo Find X5 Pro features a unique camera design. Its camera will also bear the HASSELBLAD logo, just like the OnePlus 9 Series and OnePlus 10 Pro.

This flagship smartphone will feature a triple camera arrangement on the back. In the rear of the phone, there will be two 50MP Sony IMX776 sensors, one for wide-angle photography and the other for ultra-wide photography. The Oppo Find X5 Pro's third camera will be a 13MP telephoto sensor. The phone's camera will be equipped with a dedicated Marisilicon X AI chip. For selfies and video calls, it will have a 32MP camera.

Oppo Find X5 Series Price

The vanilla OPPO Find X5 is likely to cost EUR 1,000 (about Rs 85,000), the OPPO Find X5 Lite will cost EUR 500 (roughly Rs 43,000), and the OPPO Find X5 Pro will cost EUR 1,200. (approx Rs 1.25 lakh).

Best Mobiles in India