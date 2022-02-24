Oppo Find X5 Series Launching Today; Check Livestream Details, Price, And Specifications News oi-Megha Rawat

Oppo Find X5 series will be released today (Thursday, February 24). Oppo Find X5 5G and Find X5 Pro 5G is expected to be the company's two high-end phones in the Find series at the global debut. The MariSilicon X image neural processing unit (NPU) is said to be used in both Oppo phones for improved photos.

The Oppo Find X5 Lite 5G could be released alongside the Find X5 and Find X5 Pro. At today's presentation, the Chinese business will also unveil the Oppo Enco X2 truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones. The business is also teasing the launch of the Oppo Pad tablet and the Oppo Watch 2 in foreign markets.

Oppo Find X5 Series Livestream Details

The Oppo Find X5 series will be unveiled today, at 11 AM GMT, which is at 4:30 PM IST. It will be live-streamed on Twitter and YouTube, as well as the company's other social media channels.

Oppo Find X5 5G Expected Specifications

The Oppo Find X5 5G is said to operate on Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1 on top and have a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (2,400x1,080 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 7 protection. The phone will be powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC with 8GB of RAM.

It would have a triple rear camera configuration, with a 50MP Sony IMX766 main sensor and an f/1.8 lens is one of them. Another 50MP sensor with an ultra-wide lens is expected to be included in the Find X5 5G's camera configuration, coupled with a 13MP telephoto lens.

The front camera sensor on the Oppo Find X5 5G is claimed to be 32MP. It's also expected to include the MariSilicon X NPU, which will power the rear camera system. The phone is also reported to include 256GB of internal storage and a 4,800mAh battery with rapid charging at 80W.

Oppo Find X5 Pro 5G Expected Specifications

The Oppo Find X5 Pro 5G smartphone, is reported to sport a 6.7-inch QHD+ (3,216x1,440 pixels) AMOLED display with a dynamic 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection, as well as Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The next flagship phone will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

According to recent sources, the new processor will be paired with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM. The phone is said to include a triple back camera configuration, similar to the Find X5 5G, with two 50MP sensors and a 13MP telephoto photographer. The dedicated MariSilicon X chip is also expected to power the rear camera arrangement.

Oppo partnered with Hasselblad, a Swedish photography company, earlier this month to improve the camera experience on the Find X5 series. As a result, we can expect some exclusive features on the Find X5 Pro 5G.

The front camera on the Oppo Find X5 Pro 5G is believed to be a 32MP Sony IMX709 sensor. The phone would also include 256GB of internal storage and a 5,000mAh battery with rapid wired charging at 80W. It's also reported to support wireless charging.

Oppo Find X5 Lite 5G Expected Specifications

The Oppo Find X5 Lite 5G is said to boast a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (2,400x1,080 pixels) AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. According to rumors, it will have an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC and 8GB of RAM.

A triple rear camera combination featuring a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide shooter, and a 2MP macro shooter is believed to be included in the Find X5 Lite 5G. The phone will also include a 32MP selfie camera sensor, which is the same as the Find X5 5G.

The Find X5 Lite 5G from Oppo is expected to arrive with 256GB of internal storage. A 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging is also tipped for the phone.

Oppo Enco X2, Oppo Pad Specifications

The Oppo Enco X2 and Oppo Pad are expected to be the company's other two big items at today's launch event. The Enco X2 TWS earbuds are said to look like cobblestones and include Dynaudio technology. The earbuds could contain silicone ear tips and pressure-sensitive controls, similar to the OnePlus Buds Pro, according to a render released last month.

The Oppo Pad is expected to be equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor and 6GB of RAM. At the event, the Oppo Watch 2, which made its debut in China last year, is expected to receive a global launch announcement with a new color option.

