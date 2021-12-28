Oppo Find X5, Find X5 Lite, And Find X5 Pro To Use Different Processors News oi-Vivek

Oppo is speculated to launch its flagship Find X5 series of smartphones in just a few weeks. As we have already learned, the high-end Oppo Find X5 Pro will be based on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. A new report suggests that the Oppo Find X5 will be based on the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC.

This time, Oppo will also introduce another smartphone in the X series, the Oppo Find X5 Lite. As of now, there isn't much information on this device. However, it is almost evident that the Find X5 Lite will neither be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 nor the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC. Instead, the phone will make use of another upper mid-range processor.

The Similarities

All three smartphones under the Oppo Find X5 series will ship with Android 12 OS with custom ColorOS 12 skin on top. So, in terms of software experience, these smartphones will be similar to one another and they are also expected to get similar software support.

The devices are also expected to come with a premium design with a glass back and a metal frame. However, the Oppo Find X5 Pro will be a step ahead of the other two devices and is likely to offer features like IP rating and wireless charging.

Oppo is planning to use the Dimensity 9000 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processors on the upcoming Find X5 and Find X5 Pro



The Oppo Find X5 Pro will be for those, who want the best non-folding smartphone from Oppo. Similarly, the Oppo Find X5 will be an upper mid-range device and is expected to offer similar features and specifications as the Oppo Find X5 Pro. Lastly, Oppo Find X5 Lite might look different from the two other models, and it will be the most affordable device from the Find X5 series of smartphones.

In terms of pricing, the Oppo Find X5 Pro might cost around $1000 (Rs. 70,000) while the Oppo Find X5 might cost $800 (Rs. 50,000). Lastly, the Oppo Find X5 Lite is expected to be priced at around $500 (Rs. 35,000). Oppo did not launch their flagship Find X3 series of smartphones in India. However, this year, the company is likely to introduce at least some models of the Oppo Find X5 in the coming days.

