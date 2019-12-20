Just In
Upcoming Motorola Smartphones Expected To Launch In 2020
Motorola smartphones which are launched so far in 2019 are up for sales under plenty of offers running across Flipkart, Amazon, and other E-commerce websites. If you are eager on knowing about upcoming smartphones in 2020, you need to check our list below.
Motorola P40 on the list is expected to ship with Android 9 and a 4,132mAh battery. Motorola Moto X5 is another device which could arrive the next year. The handset might sport dual front and rear cameras, and a 3,000mAh battery backup. Performance wise the Moto C2 is decent as it can handle multitasking.
It has the good primary camera which makes your photography and videography performance better. Each of the side consist an LED flash so that the cameras also can perform well in low light conditions.
Then there would be phone like the Moto C2 Plus. The real deal with this device is the battery backup. The phone offers a very solid battery backup along with the quick charging facility. The list has a few more devices from Motorola which you can see.
Motorola P40
Rumored/Expected Key Specs
- 6.2 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen
- Qualcomm SDM675 Snapdragon 675
- Octa-core CPU
- microSD, up to 256 GB
- 64GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM
- 48 MP + 5 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera
- Non-removable Li-Po 4132 mAh battery
Moto E7
Rumored/Expected Key Specs
- a 6.3-inch IPS LCD display
- Android v9.0 (Pie)
- a 13MP and 5MP rear lenses
- octa-core Cortex A53 processor
- a Li-ion cell having 3,300mAh capacity
Motorola Moto Z4 Play
Rumored/Expected Key Specs
- 6.22 inches Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Qualcomm SDM675 Snapdragon 675 (11 nm)
- 64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM
- 48 MP Front Camera
- 16 MP Front Camera
- Non-removable Li-Ion 3600 mAh battery
Motorola One Pro
Rumored/Expected Key Specs
- a 6.2-inch display with a screen resolution
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chip and an octa-core processor
- 48MP, 8MP and two 2MP sensors Camera
- a 3,500mAh Li-ion battery
Motorola P40 Play
Rumored/Expected Key Specs
- 5.6 inches Capacitive Touchscreen
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
- Octa core CPU
- 13 MP + 5 MP Dual Primary Cameras
- 8 MP Front Camera
- Li-ion 3500 mAh Battery
Motorola P40 Power
Rumored/Expected Key Specs
- an IPS LCD 6.2-inch waterdrop notch bezel-less display
- 48MP, 8MP and 5MP
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset
- a 4,000mAh Li-ion battery
Motorola Moto X5
Rumored/Expected Key Specs
- 5.9 inches LTPS IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen
- Android 8.0 (Oreo); Android One
- 32GB 4GB RAM, 64GB 4GB RAM
- 12 MP + 8 MP Rear Camera
- 16 MP + 8 MP Front Camera
- Non-removable Li-Ion 3300 mAh battery
Motorola Moto G9 Or Moto G10
Rumored/Expected Key Specs
- 5.1 inches LTPS IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen
- Android 8.1
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- 4/6/8GB RAM
- 64/128GB Internal Memory
- Upto 500GB
- 16MP + 24MP Rear Camera
- 32MP + 16MP Front Camera
- Li-Ion 4000 mAh Battery
Motorola Moto G9 Plus Or G10 Plus
Rumored/Expected Key Specs
- 6 inch Super Amoled Capacitive Screen
- 6GB/6GB RAM
- 16MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- 41MP + 16MP Front Camera
- Li-Ion 5000 mAh Battery
Moto C2 Plus
Rumored/Expected Key Specs
- a 5.5-inch HD IPS display with a screen resolution of 720 x 1,280 pixels
- powered by a 1.4Ghz Cortex A53 Quad-core processor
- a 3GB RAM
- Android
- a powerful 4,000mAh Li-Polymer battery
Moto C2
Rumored/Expected Key Specs
- a 5.2-inch IPS LCD HD display
- a 1.2GHz Cortex A53 quad-core processor
- 8MP primary camera
- a 2,100mAh Li-ion battery
Motorola Two Action
Rumored/Expected Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (1080×2520 pixels) Full HD+ LCD with 21:9 aspect ratio
- Octa-Core with Exynos 9609 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU
- 4GB/6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 41MP rear camera + 16MP + 5MP depth sensing camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
