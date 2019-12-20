Upcoming Motorola Smartphones Expected To Launch in 2020

Motorola P40 on the list is expected to ship with Android 9 and a 4,132mAh battery. Motorola Moto X5 is another device which could arrive the next year. The handset might sport dual front and rear cameras, and a 3,000mAh battery backup. Performance wise the Moto C2 is decent as it can handle multitasking.

It has the good primary camera which makes your photography and videography performance better. Each of the side consist an LED flash so that the cameras also can perform well in low light conditions.

Then there would be phone like the Moto C2 Plus. The real deal with this device is the battery backup. The phone offers a very solid battery backup along with the quick charging facility. The list has a few more devices from Motorola which you can see.

Motorola P40

Rumored/Expected Key Specs

6.2 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen

Qualcomm SDM675 Snapdragon 675

Octa-core CPU

microSD, up to 256 GB

64GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM

48 MP + 5 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera

Non-removable Li-Po 4132 mAh battery

Moto E7

Rumored/Expected Key Specs

a 6.3-inch IPS LCD display

Android v9.0 (Pie)

a 13MP and 5MP rear lenses

octa-core Cortex A53 processor

a Li-ion cell having 3,300mAh capacity

Motorola Moto Z4 Play

Rumored/Expected Key Specs

6.22 inches Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Qualcomm SDM675 Snapdragon 675 (11 nm)

64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM

48 MP Front Camera

16 MP Front Camera

Non-removable Li-Ion 3600 mAh battery

Motorola One Pro

Rumored/Expected Key Specs

a 6.2-inch display with a screen resolution

Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chip and an octa-core processor

48MP, 8MP and two 2MP sensors Camera

a 3,500mAh Li-ion battery

Motorola P40 Play

Rumored/Expected Key Specs

5.6 inches Capacitive Touchscreen

Qualcomm Snapdragon 710

Octa core CPU

13 MP + 5 MP Dual Primary Cameras

8 MP Front Camera

Li-ion 3500 mAh Battery

Motorola P40 Power

Rumored/Expected Key Specs

an IPS LCD 6.2-inch waterdrop notch bezel-less display

48MP, 8MP and 5MP

Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset

a 4,000mAh Li-ion battery

Motorola Moto X5

Rumored/Expected Key Specs

5.9 inches LTPS IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen

Android 8.0 (Oreo); Android One

32GB 4GB RAM, 64GB 4GB RAM

12 MP + 8 MP Rear Camera

16 MP + 8 MP Front Camera

Non-removable Li-Ion 3300 mAh battery

Motorola Moto G9 Or Moto G10

Rumored/Expected Key Specs

5.1 inches LTPS IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen

Android 8.1

Qualcomm Snapdragon 845

4/6/8GB RAM

64/128GB Internal Memory

Upto 500GB

16MP + 24MP Rear Camera

32MP + 16MP Front Camera

Li-Ion 4000 mAh Battery

Motorola Moto G9 Plus Or G10 Plus

Rumored/Expected Key Specs

6 inch Super Amoled Capacitive Screen

6GB/6GB RAM

16MP + 8MP Rear Camera

41MP + 16MP Front Camera

Li-Ion 5000 mAh Battery

Moto C2 Plus

Rumored/Expected Key Specs

a 5.5-inch HD IPS display with a screen resolution of 720 x 1,280 pixels

powered by a 1.4Ghz Cortex A53 Quad-core processor

a 3GB RAM

Android

a powerful 4,000mAh Li-Polymer battery

Moto C2

Rumored/Expected Key Specs

a 5.2-inch IPS LCD HD display

a 1.2GHz Cortex A53 quad-core processor

8MP primary camera

a 2,100mAh Li-ion battery

Motorola Two Action

Rumored/Expected Key Specs