Apple iPhone 13 Mini Available At Up To Rs. 4,500 Off On Flipkart

Flipkart Electronics Sale 2022: Currently, the online retailer Flipkart is offering several discounts and offers on the Apple iPhone 13 Mini. It was launched in India at a price starting from Rs. 69,900. Interested buyers can get the iPhone 13 Mini includes discounted pricing and save more in the form of bank offers and exchange discounts.

Notably, the Apple iPhone 13 Mini is available at Rs. 66,990, which is relatively lesser than its actual cost of Rs. 69,900. Besides this Rs. 3,000 discount, buyers can get up to an additional Rs. 1,000 discount on using a Citi Bank card. The credit card users of the bank can get an additional Rs. 500 off on the purchase.

Going by the Flipkart exchange offer, the online retailer will provide up to Rs. 15,850 discount on exchanging the same. All in all, users can purchase the Apple iPhone 13 Mini at a discount of Rs. 50,050. This offer will end today as the Flipkart Electronics Sale is all set to come to an end tonight.

Apple iPhone 13 Mini Specifications

Apple iPhone 13 Mini bestows a 5.4-inch Retina Display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The other aspects of the iPhone 13 comprise satellite communications capability but it is limited only to select markets. For those who are unaware, this feature transmits SMS and SOS distress signals.

Moving on to the performance part, the iPhone 13 Mini uses a custom Apple A15 Bionic chipset, which is touted to deliver improved performance and upgraded battery life.

When it comes to the camera department, the device is expected to comprise dual rear cameras with large apertures. There is a 12MP primary camera sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens with the same aperture. Also, it comes with a small notch to house a 12MP selfie camera sensor with f/2.2 aperture.

The Apple iPhone 13 Mini comes with iOS 15 and has connectivity features such as Wi-Fi, dual SIM support, NFC, GPS, 4G and a Lightning port. It has the necessary sensors and comes in a slew of colors.

Should You Buy iPhone 13 Mini?

Given that the Apple iPhone 13 Mini comes at a noticeable discount on account of the Flipkart sale, you can purchase it to get a considerable offer.

