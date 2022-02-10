Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale: Valentine's Day Discount Offers On Best Budget Smartphones Under Rs. 20,000

Realme 8 (Cyber Black, 128 GB) (4 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 15,999 ; MRP: Rs. 16,999 (5% off)

Realme 8 is available at 5% discount during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,999 onwards during the sale.

POCO C31 (Royal Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 8,999 ; MRP: Rs. 11,999 (25% off)

POCO C31 is available at 25% discount during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,999 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G (Matte Aqua, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 20,999 ; MRP: Rs. 23,999 (12% off)

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G is available at 12% discount during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 20,999 onwards during the sale.

Realme Narzo 50A (Oxygen Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 11,499 ; MRP: Rs. 12,999 (11% off)

Realme Narzo 50A is available at 11% discount during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 11,499 onwards during the sale.

OPPO A53s 5G

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 15,990 ; MRP: Rs. 18,990 (15% off)

OPPO A53s 5G is available at 15% discount during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,990 onwards during the sale.

REDMI Note 10S (Deep Sea Blue, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 17,499 ; MRP: Rs. 20,999 (16% off)

REDMI Note 10S is available at 16% discount during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,499 onwards during the sale.

POCO M3 Pro 5G (Cool Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 13,499 ; MRP: Rs. 15,999 (15% off)

POCO M3 Pro 5G is available at 15% discount during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,499 onwards during the sale.

Infinix Hot 11S (Green Wave, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 10,499 ; MRP: Rs. 13,999 (25% off)

Infinix Hot 11S is available at 25% discount during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,499 onwards during the sale.

MOTOROLA G31 (Baby Blue, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 14,999; MRP: Rs. 16,999 (11% off)

MOTOROLA g31 is available at 11% discount during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale.

Realme 8 (Cyber Silver, 128 GB) (4 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 15,999 ; MRP: Rs. 16,999 (5% off)

Realme 8 is available at 5% discount during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,999 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G (Matte Aqua, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 20,999 ; MRP: Rs. 23,999 (12% off)

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G is available at 12% discount during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 20,999 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy F12 (Sea Green, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 10,499 ; MRP: Rs. 12,999 (19% off)

Samsung Galaxy F12 5G is available at 19% discount during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,499 onwards during the sale.

OPPO A53s 5G (Ink Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 15,990 ; MRP: Rs. 18,990 (15% off)

OPPO A53s 5G is available at 15% discount during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,990 onwards during the sale.

REDMI Note 10S (Deep Sea Blue, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 17,499 ; MRP: Rs. 20,999 (16% off)

Redmi Note 10S is available at 16% discount during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,499 onwards during the sale.

Realme 8i (Space Black, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 15,999 ; MRP: Rs. 17,999 (11% off)

Realme 8i is available at 11% discount during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,999 onwards during the sale.

POCO M3 Pro 5G (Power Black, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 15,499 ; MRP: Rs. 17,999 (13% off)

POCO M3 Pro 5G is available at 13% discount during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,499 onwards during the sale.

MOTOROLA G60 (Dynamic Gray, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 17,999 ; MRP: Rs. 21,999 (18% off)

MOTOROLA G60 is available at 18% discount during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,999 onwards during the sale.

Realme 8s 5G (Universe Purple, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 19,999 ; MRP: Rs. 22,999 (13% off)

Realme 8s 5G is available at 13% discount during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 19,999 onwards during the sale.

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G (Blade Silver, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 19,999 ; MRP: Rs. 21,999 (9% off)

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G is available at 9% discount during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 19,999 onwards during the sale.

Infinix Note 10 Pro (Black, 256 GB) (8 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 16,999 ; MRP: Rs. 19,999 (15% off)

Infinix Note 10 Pro 5G is available at 15% discount during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,999 onwards during the sale.