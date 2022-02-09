ENGLISH

    Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale: Valentine's Day Discount Offers On Best Premium And Midrange Smartphones

    By
    |

    This Valentine's Day, you might be looking up for gifts to surprise your loved ones. In that case, the online retailer flipkart has come up with a special sale that will let you buy your favorite products at attractive discounts to gift your loved ones and friends.

     
    Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale: Valentine's Day Discount Offers Mobiles

    You will be able to win a scratch card with a maximum worth of Rs. 1,000 for every Rs. 150 that you transact via Google pay. Also, there will be up to 90% discount on certain product categories.

    This Valentine's Day, Flipkart lets you buy smartphones at a great discount that you have never seen before. You can get the favorite smartphone to make them feel special on the occasion. When it comes to smartphones, you will be able to get devices from Samsung, Realme, Motorola and others during the Flipkart Valentine's Day sale.

    Realme GT 5G (Dashing Blue, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 37,999 ; MRP: Rs. 40,999 (7% off)

    Realme GT 5G is available at 7% discount during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 37,999 onwards during the sale.

    Google Pixel 4a (Just Black, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 27,999 ; MRP: Rs. 31,999 (12% off)

    Google Pixel 4a is available at 12% discount during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 27,999 onwards during the sale.

    Motorola Edge 20 Pro (Midnight Sky, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
     

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 32,999 ; MRP: Rs. 45,999 (28% off)

    Motorola Edge 20 Pro is available at 28% discount during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 32,999 onwards during the sale.

    OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G (Stellar Black, 256 GB) (12 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 39,990 ; MRP: Rs. 46,990 (14% off)

    OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G is available at 14% discount during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 39,990 onwards during the sale.

     

     

    vivo V23 5G (Sunshine Gold, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 29,990 ; MRP: Rs. 34,990 (14% off)

    vivo V23 5G is available at 14% discount during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,990 onwards during the sale.

    Xiaomi 11i 5G (Purple Mist, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 24,999 ; MRP: Rs. 29,999 (16% off)

    Xiaomi 11i 5G is available at 16% discount during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 24,999 onwards during the sale.

     

    Realme 8 (Cyber Black, 128 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 15,999 ; MRP: Rs. 16,999 (5% off )

    Realme 8 is available at 16% discount during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,999 onwards during the sale.

     

    APPLE iPhone 12 (Black, 64 GB)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 51,999 ; MRP: Rs. 65,900 (21% off )

    APPLE iPhone 12 is available at 21% discount during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 51,999 onwards during the sale.

     

    Samsung Galaxy F42 5G (Matte Aqua, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 20,999 ; MRP: Rs. 23,999 (12% off )

    Samsung Galaxy F42 5G is available at 12% discount during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 20,999 onwards during the sale.

     

    Apple iPhone SE

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 29,999 ; MRP: Rs. 44,900 (33% off )

    Apple iPhone SE is available at 33% discount during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,999 onwards during the sale.

    OPPO A53s 5G (Ink Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Offer
    Deal Price: Rs. 15,990 ; MRP: Rs. 18,990 (15% off )

    OPPO A53s 5G is available at 15% discount during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,990 onwards during the sale.

    APPLE iPhone 12 Mini (Black, 64 GB)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 43,999 ; MRP: Rs. 59,900 (26% off )

    Apple iPhone 12 Mini is available at 26% discount during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 43,999 onwards during the sale.

     

    REDMI Note 10S (Deep Sea Blue, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 17,499 ; MRP: Rs. 20,999 (16% off )

    REDMI Note 10S is available at 16% discount during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,499 onwards during the sale.

     

