Weekly Roundup 8: Nokia G11, Redmi K50G, POCO M4 Pro 5G, Realme 9 Pro, And More

We are currently in the 8th week of 2022. There were some interesting smartphones that got launched last week, that too from brands like Redmi, Poco, Realme, and Nokia. Most of these were mid-range smartphones and most companies are now coming up with 5G support.

While Realme finally launched the Realme 9 Pro and the Realme 9 Pro+ with OIS, Poco launched a new mid-range 5G smartphone -- the Poco M4 Pro 5G. Check out all the devices that launched in India in the last week of February 2022.

Samsung Galaxy A03 Key Specs 6.5-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ LCD Infinity-V display

Octa-Core Unisoc T606 with 12nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 650MHz GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB Storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB Storage

expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 11 with One UI Core 3.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

48MP + 2MP Rear Camera

5MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000mAh battery Nubia Z40 Pro Key Specs 6.67-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 aspect ratio flexible curved screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU

8GB / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB / 512GB (UFS 3.1) storage

16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 1TB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 12 with MyOS 12

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

64MP + 50MP + 8MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (Typical) battery Nokia PureBook Pro Key Specs 15.6 / 17.3-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LED Backlit IPS Anti-glare display

3.30 GHz i3-1220P 10-Core processor (4.40 GHz) with 1.1GHz Intel UHD Graphics

8GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD

2MP Webcam, Built-in Microphone

Backlit keyboard

Windows 11

Fingerprint reader with Windows Hello enabled

Wi-Fi 5 802.11ac (2.4GHz and 5GHz)

Bluetooth 5.0

4 x 8 Ohm / 1 W speakers (two on the side, two underneath), 3.5mm audio jack

63wh (15.6) / 57Wh (17.3) battery boAt Watch Blaze Key Specs 1.75 inches HD display with a square dial features a complete capacitive touch experience to let you take control effortlessly.

With its high end and accurate apollo 3 blue plus process the transitions and UI will be smoother and better than anything you have ever experienced.

The fast charging watch lets you take complete control of your time!

Slim premium metal design, and multiple watch faces with customizable options help match your OOTD, every day!

The watch comes with a 24x7 heart rate & SpO2 monitor (blood oxygen levels,) and sleep monitoring features to keep a tab on your overall health.

Its multiple sports modes, daily activity tracker and 3 ATM dust, splash and sweat resistance makes it the perfect fitness companion to have for all moods and weathers.

Receive all your important notifications right on your watch with the ease of quick replies, without taking out your phone. OPPO Find X5 Lite Key Specs 6.43-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 90Hz AMOLED display

Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 900 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 11 with ColorOS 12

Dual SIM

64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh (typical) battery OPPO Find X5 Pro Dimensity Edition Key Specs 6.7-inch (1440 x 3216 pixels) Quad HD+ LTPO AMOLED 20.1:9 display

Up to 3.05GHz Octa Core Dimensity 9000 4nm processor with Mali-G710 10-core GPU

12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

50MP + 50MP + 13MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (Typical) battery OPPO Pad Key Specs 11-inch (2560 x 1600) WQXGA 16:10 display

Octa Core with Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Android 11 with ColorOS 12 for tablet

13MP rear camera with f/2.2 aperture

8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

USB Type-C audio, Quad speakers, Dolby Atmos

Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5.1, USB Type-C

8,360 mAh battery Motorola edge 30 Pro Key Specs 6.7-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED 144Hz display

Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Android 12 with MyUX

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

50MP + 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera

60MP front camer

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery

