Weekly Roundup 8: Nokia G11, Redmi K50G, POCO M4 Pro 5G, Realme 9 Pro, And More

oi-Harish Kumar
By Harish Kumar
We are currently in the 8th week of 2022. There were some interesting smartphones that got launched last week, that too from brands like Redmi, Poco, Realme, and Nokia. Most of these were mid-range smartphones and most companies are now coming up with 5G support.
While Realme finally launched the Realme 9 Pro and the Realme 9 Pro+ with OIS, Poco launched a new mid-range 5G smartphone -- the Poco M4 Pro 5G. Check out all the devices that launched in India in the last week of February 2022.
Samsung Galaxy A03
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ LCD Infinity-V display
- Octa-Core Unisoc T606 with 12nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 650MHz GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB Storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB Storage
- expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 11 with One UI Core 3.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 48MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 5MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000mAh battery
Nubia Z40 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 aspect ratio flexible curved screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU
- 8GB / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB / 512GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 1TB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 12 with MyOS 12
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 64MP + 50MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (Typical) battery
Nokia PureBook Pro
Key Specs
- 15.6 / 17.3-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LED Backlit IPS Anti-glare display
- 3.30 GHz i3-1220P 10-Core processor (4.40 GHz) with 1.1GHz Intel UHD Graphics
- 8GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- 2MP Webcam, Built-in Microphone
- Backlit keyboard
- Windows 11
- Fingerprint reader with Windows Hello enabled
- Wi-Fi 5 802.11ac (2.4GHz and 5GHz)
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 4 x 8 Ohm / 1 W speakers (two on the side, two underneath), 3.5mm audio jack
- 63wh (15.6) / 57Wh (17.3) battery
boAt Watch Blaze
Key Specs
- 1.75 inches HD display with a square dial features a complete capacitive touch experience to let you take control effortlessly.
- With its high end and accurate apollo 3 blue plus process the transitions and UI will be smoother and better than anything you have ever experienced.
- The fast charging watch lets you take complete control of your time!
- Slim premium metal design, and multiple watch faces with customizable options help match your OOTD, every day!
- The watch comes with a 24x7 heart rate & SpO2 monitor (blood oxygen levels,) and sleep monitoring features to keep a tab on your overall health.
- Its multiple sports modes, daily activity tracker and 3 ATM dust, splash and sweat resistance makes it the perfect fitness companion to have for all moods and weathers.
- Receive all your important notifications right on your watch with the ease of quick replies, without taking out your phone.
OPPO Find X5 Lite
Key Specs
- 6.43-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 90Hz AMOLED display
- Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 900 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 11 with ColorOS 12
- Dual SIM
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500 mAh (typical) battery
OPPO Find X5 Pro Dimensity Edition
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch (1440 x 3216 pixels) Quad HD+ LTPO AMOLED 20.1:9 display
- Up to 3.05GHz Octa Core Dimensity 9000 4nm processor with Mali-G710 10-core GPU
- 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 50MP + 50MP + 13MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (Typical) battery
OPPO Pad
Key Specs
- 11-inch (2560 x 1600) WQXGA 16:10 display
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Android 11 with ColorOS 12 for tablet
- 13MP rear camera with f/2.2 aperture
- 8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- USB Type-C audio, Quad speakers, Dolby Atmos
- Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5.1, USB Type-C
- 8,360 mAh battery
Motorola edge 30 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED 144Hz display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
- 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Android 12 with MyUX
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 50MP + 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 60MP front camer
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Story first published: Wednesday, March 2, 2022, 9:58 [IST]
