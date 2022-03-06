Weekly Roundup 8: Redmi Note 11E, ASUS 8z, Nokia C21 Plus, Samsung Galaxy Book2 360, Book2 Pro, And More Features oi-Harish Kumar

Last week, we came across multiple launches including smartphones, laptops, and multiple accessories. Starting with the smartphones, Asus unveiled its much-awaited Asus 8z in the country, while the Nokia C2 2nd Edition, C21, and the C21 Plus have been launched at MWC 2022.

Samsung has also brought the Samsung Galaxy Book2 360, Book2 Pro, and Book2 Pro 360. Apart from this, the Lenovo Legion Tab Y700 tablet and TWS earbuds are also launched. Additionally, Realme's partner brand Dizo launched the Dizo Watch 2 Sports in India. In this story, we are listing all launched products from last week.

HUAWEI MatePad Paper Key Specs 10.3-inches (1872 x 1404 pixels) E-Ink display

Hexa-core processor

4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage

Wi-Fi 6 with 2 x 2 MIMO, Bluetooth 5.2, OTG, Type-C, USB 2.0

Dual speakers, 4 microphones, HUAWEI Histen 7.0 Sound Effect

HarmonyOS 2

Second generation HUAWEI M-Pencil; 26ms latency, 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity

3,625 mAh battery HUAWEI MateBook X Pro 2022 Key Specs 14.2-inch (3120 x 2080 pixels) 10-point multi-touch display

2.5GHz 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1155G7 Tiger Lake-U Processor (Turbo up to 4.5 GHz) / 2.9GHz 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1159G7 Tiger Lake-U Processor (Turbo up to 4.9 GHz),Intel Iris Xe Graphics

16GB LPDDR4 RAM, 512GB / 1 TB NVMe PCIe SSD

Windows 10 Home

720P HD webcam

Fingerprint scanner on power button

WiFi 802.11ax 160 MHz, Bluetooth 5.1

6 Speakers and split-frequency setup, quad microphones

60Wh battery HUAWEI MateBook E 2022 Key Specs 12.6-inch (2560 x 1600) WQXGA 16:10 OLED 10-point multi-touch display

11th Generation Intel Core i3-1110G4 / i5-1130G7 / Core i7-1160G7 processor with Intel UHD / Intel Iris Xe Graphics

8GB / 16GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128 GB/256 GB/512 GB NVMe PCIe SSD

Windows 11 Home

13MP rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint power button

Quad speakers, 4 microphones

Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax (2.4/5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1

42Wh battery Samsung Galaxy Book2 Key Specs 13.3-inch AMOLED, FHD Screen

12th Gen Intel Core Processors

Core i7, Core i5,(Intel EVO)

Intel Iris Xe Graphics

8GB, 16GB, 32GB (LPDDR5)

Up to 1TB

65W USB Type-C Adapter

63Wh battery Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 Key Specs 15.6-inch AMOLED Screen

Core i7, Core i5,(Intel EVO)

8GB, 16GB, 32GB (LPDDR5)

Up to 1TB (NVMe SSD)

68Wh Battery ASUS 8z Key Specs 5.9-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED HDR 10+ 20:9 aspect ratio display

Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 6400MHz RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 11 with ZenUI 8, upgradable to Android 12

Dual SIM

64MP + 12MP Rear Camera

12MP front camera

Water and dust resistant (IP68)

In-display fingerprint scanner

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,000 mAh (typical) Battery Nokia C2 2nd Edition Key Specs 5.7-inch (480 x 960 pixels) FWVGA+ display

1.5GHz quad-core processor

1GB / 2GB RAM, 32GB internal storage

Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 11 Go Edition

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

5MP rear camera with LED flash

2MP front camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

2,400 mAh removable battery Nokia C21 Key Specs 6.5-inch (1600 × 720 pixels) HD+ V-notch 20:9 toughened glass display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Unisoc SC9863A processor with IMG8322 GPU

2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB / 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 11 Go Edition

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

8MP autofocus rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3,000mAh battery with 5W charging Nokia C21 Plus Android 11 Go Edition Key Specs 6.5-inch (1600 × 720 pixels) HD+ V-notch 20:9 toughened glass display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Unisoc SC9863A processor with IMG8322 GPU

2GB / 3GB / 4GB RAM with 32GB / 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 11 Go Edition

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP autofocus rear camera + 2MP depth sensor

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4,000mAh / 5050mAh battery Mivi ThunderBeats2 Key Specs 10mm solid Bass and clear audio drivers

Bluetooth 5.0 with 10m range

Audio Codec: AVRCP, A2DP, HSP, HFP

Controls: Power On/Off, Volume Controls, Music Next/Previous Track, Voice Assistance

Weight: 23g; Dimensions: 10 x 1 x 4 Cm

Battery: 126mAh battery DIZO Watch 2 Sports Key Specs 1.69-inch (240×280 pixels) 218 PPI touch color LCD screen

3-axis accelerometer, Heart rate sensor, Rotor Vibration motor

Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to Android 5.0+ devices with DIZO app

110+ Sports modes including cycling, walking and running indoors and outdoors, football, basketball, cricket, badminton, strength training, free training, jump rope, rowing, elliptical, mountaineering and yoga.

Automated Heart Rate Measurement, Blood Oxygen (SpO2) Measurement, Sleep Detection, Steps, Calories, Distance, Water Reminder, Sedentary Reminder, Activity Records

Music Control, Camera Control, Weather Forecast

Call Notification, Message Reminder, Alarm Reminder

Water Resistant (5 ATM / 50 meters)

260mAh battery Redmi Note 11E Key Specs 6.58-inch (2408 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with MIUI

50MP + 2MP Rear Camera

5MP front camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Mivi Octave 3 16W IPX7 Key Specs 16W 360° HD Stereo Sound

Bluetooth 5.1 along with the conventional AUX cable port

microSD slot

IPX7 water resistance

In-Built Mic with Voice Assistance

Dimensions: 9 x 9 x 11 cm; Weight: 380 Grams

8 hours playback time Lenovo Legion Tab Y700 Key Specs 8.8-inch (2560 x 1600 pixel) WQXGA LCD screen

Octa Core with Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB UFS 3.1 storage / 12GB RAM with 256GB storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with ZUi 13.0

13MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5.1, USB-C 3.1 Gen2

6,550 mAh battery Philips ANC True Wireless Headphones – TAT4506BK Key Specs Secure, comfortable in-ear fit

3 sizes of ear-tip cover

Make calls using a single earbud. Mono mode

Always focused on your music. Active Noise Canceling

Touch controls. Built-in mic. Easy pairing

Quick reconnect to your phone when you open the case

Easily wake your phone's voice assistant Lenovo Legion Y9000P Key Specs Display size 15.60-inch

Processor Core i7

RAM 16GB

OS Windows 11

SSD 512GB

Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060

Weight 2.53 kg Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga Gen 2 Key Specs 14-inch full-HD IPS 2 (2,880 x 1,620 pixels) display

Windows 11 Pro

2TB Storage

up to 40GB of RAM

60Whr battery

