Weekly Roundup 8: Redmi Note 11E, ASUS 8z, Nokia C21 Plus, Samsung Galaxy Book2 360, Book2 Pro, And More
Features
oi-Harish Kumar
By Harish Kumar
|
Last week, we came across multiple launches including smartphones, laptops, and multiple accessories. Starting with the smartphones, Asus unveiled its much-awaited Asus 8z in the country, while the Nokia C2 2nd Edition, C21, and the C21 Plus have been launched at MWC 2022.
Samsung has also brought the Samsung Galaxy Book2 360, Book2 Pro, and Book2 Pro 360. Apart from this, the Lenovo Legion Tab Y700 tablet and TWS earbuds are also launched. Additionally, Realme's partner brand Dizo launched the Dizo Watch 2 Sports in India. In this story, we are listing all launched products from last week.
HUAWEI MatePad Paper
Key Specs
- 10.3-inches (1872 x 1404 pixels) E-Ink display
- Hexa-core processor
- 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage
- Wi-Fi 6 with 2 x 2 MIMO, Bluetooth 5.2, OTG, Type-C, USB 2.0
- Dual speakers, 4 microphones, HUAWEI Histen 7.0 Sound Effect
- HarmonyOS 2
- Second generation HUAWEI M-Pencil; 26ms latency, 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity
- 3,625 mAh battery
HUAWEI MateBook X Pro 2022
Key Specs
- 14.2-inch (3120 x 2080 pixels) 10-point multi-touch display
- 2.5GHz 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1155G7 Tiger Lake-U Processor (Turbo up to 4.5 GHz) / 2.9GHz 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1159G7 Tiger Lake-U Processor (Turbo up to 4.9 GHz),Intel Iris Xe Graphics
- 16GB LPDDR4 RAM, 512GB / 1 TB NVMe PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- 720P HD webcam
- Fingerprint scanner on power button
- WiFi 802.11ax 160 MHz, Bluetooth 5.1
- 6 Speakers and split-frequency setup, quad microphones
- 60Wh battery
HUAWEI MateBook E 2022
Key Specs
- 12.6-inch (2560 x 1600) WQXGA 16:10 OLED 10-point multi-touch display
- 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1110G4 / i5-1130G7 / Core i7-1160G7 processor with Intel UHD / Intel Iris Xe Graphics
- 8GB / 16GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128 GB/256 GB/512 GB NVMe PCIe SSD
- Windows 11 Home
- 13MP rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint power button
- Quad speakers, 4 microphones
- Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax (2.4/5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1
- 42Wh battery
Samsung Galaxy Book2
Key Specs
- 13.3-inch AMOLED, FHD Screen
- 12th Gen Intel Core Processors
- Core i7, Core i5,(Intel EVO)
- Intel Iris Xe Graphics
- 8GB, 16GB, 32GB (LPDDR5)
- Up to 1TB
- 65W USB Type-C Adapter
- 63Wh battery
Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360
Key Specs
- 15.6-inch AMOLED Screen
- Core i7, Core i5,(Intel EVO)
- 8GB, 16GB, 32GB (LPDDR5)
- Up to 1TB (NVMe SSD)
- 68Wh Battery
ASUS 8z
Key Specs
- 5.9-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED HDR 10+ 20:9 aspect ratio display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 6400MHz RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 11 with ZenUI 8, upgradable to Android 12
- Dual SIM
- 64MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 12MP front camera
- Water and dust resistant (IP68)
- In-display fingerprint scanner
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,000 mAh (typical) Battery
Nokia C2 2nd Edition
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (480 x 960 pixels) FWVGA+ display
- 1.5GHz quad-core processor
- 1GB / 2GB RAM, 32GB internal storage
- Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 11 Go Edition
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 5MP rear camera with LED flash
- 2MP front camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 2,400 mAh removable battery
Nokia C21
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1600 × 720 pixels) HD+ V-notch 20:9 toughened glass display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Unisoc SC9863A processor with IMG8322 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB / 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 11 Go Edition
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 8MP autofocus rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3,000mAh battery with 5W charging
Nokia C21 Plus Android 11 Go Edition
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1600 × 720 pixels) HD+ V-notch 20:9 toughened glass display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Unisoc SC9863A processor with IMG8322 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB / 4GB RAM with 32GB / 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 11 Go Edition
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP autofocus rear camera + 2MP depth sensor
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4,000mAh / 5050mAh battery
Mivi ThunderBeats2
Key Specs
- 10mm solid Bass and clear audio drivers
- Bluetooth 5.0 with 10m range
- Audio Codec: AVRCP, A2DP, HSP, HFP
- Controls: Power On/Off, Volume Controls, Music Next/Previous Track, Voice Assistance
- Weight: 23g; Dimensions: 10 x 1 x 4 Cm
- Battery: 126mAh battery
DIZO Watch 2 Sports
Key Specs
- 1.69-inch (240×280 pixels) 218 PPI touch color LCD screen
- 3-axis accelerometer, Heart rate sensor, Rotor Vibration motor
- Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to Android 5.0+ devices with DIZO app
- 110+ Sports modes including cycling, walking and running indoors and outdoors, football, basketball, cricket, badminton, strength training, free training, jump rope, rowing, elliptical, mountaineering and yoga.
- Automated Heart Rate Measurement, Blood Oxygen (SpO2) Measurement, Sleep Detection, Steps, Calories, Distance, Water Reminder, Sedentary Reminder, Activity Records
- Music Control, Camera Control, Weather Forecast
- Call Notification, Message Reminder, Alarm Reminder
- Water Resistant (5 ATM / 50 meters)
- 260mAh battery
Redmi Note 11E
Key Specs
- 6.58-inch (2408 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 11 with MIUI
- 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 5MP front camera
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
Mivi Octave 3 16W IPX7
Key Specs
- 16W 360° HD Stereo Sound
- Bluetooth 5.1 along with the conventional AUX cable port
- microSD slot
- IPX7 water resistance
- In-Built Mic with Voice Assistance
- Dimensions: 9 x 9 x 11 cm; Weight: 380 Grams
- 8 hours playback time
Lenovo Legion Tab Y700
Key Specs
- 8.8-inch (2560 x 1600 pixel) WQXGA LCD screen
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB UFS 3.1 storage / 12GB RAM with 256GB storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with ZUi 13.0
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5.1, USB-C 3.1 Gen2
- 6,550 mAh battery
Philips ANC True Wireless Headphones – TAT4506BK
Key Specs
- Secure, comfortable in-ear fit
- 3 sizes of ear-tip cover
- Make calls using a single earbud. Mono mode
- Always focused on your music. Active Noise Canceling
- Touch controls. Built-in mic. Easy pairing
- Quick reconnect to your phone when you open the case
- Easily wake your phone's voice assistant
Lenovo Legion Y9000P
Key Specs
- Display size 15.60-inch
- Processor Core i7
- RAM 16GB
- OS Windows 11
- SSD 512GB
- Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060
- Weight 2.53 kg
Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga Gen 2
Key Specs
- 14-inch full-HD IPS 2 (2,880 x 1,620 pixels) display
- Windows 11 Pro
- 2TB Storage
- up to 40GB of RAM
- 60Whr battery
Comments
