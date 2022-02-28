MWC 2022: Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 Launched With Intel Evo Certification News oi-Vivek

Samsung has launched a whole range of new laptops based on the latest 12th Gen Intel Core processors -- the Galaxy Book 2 Business and the Galaxy Book 2 Pro series of laptops and here are the details regarding the latest mid-range and premium laptop range from Samsung. These laptops come with a new design and colorful finish, which help them distinguish from regular black/grey colored laptops in the market.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business

As the name suggests, the Galaxy Book 2 Business is designed for business users and these laptops are also based on Intel processors and come with Intel vPro certification for added security. The laptop offers Intel Hardware Shield Technology, which ensures that the Galaxy Book 2 Business can protect the processor from the BIOS level.

In terms of specifications, the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business comes with a 14-inch display with FHD resolution. The laptop is powered by the Intel vPro 12th Gen Core i5 or Core i7 processor or based on 12th Gen Intel Core i3/i5/i7 processors with up to 64GB RAM and 1TB of SSD based storage.

Depending on the processor, the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business comes with either the Intel UHD, Intel Iris Xe, or the NVIDIA GeForce MX570 A graphics. The laptop also offers the latest Wi-Fi 6E connectivity along with 4G LTE support in select markets like Europe. The laptop also has a 1080p FHD web camera with an IR sensor.

A 51.5WHr battery powers the Galaxy Book 2 Business and the device supports 65W fast charging via the USB Type-C port. The laptop also has a stereo speaker setup with Dolby Atmos certification. The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business will be available in select markets, starting April 2022.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro Series

As the name suggests, the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro is the pro edition of the regular Galaxy Book 2 with improved specifications and design. There is the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 and the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 5G. These laptops come in two sizes -- a 13.3-inch model and the 15.6-inch model aimed to take on the MacBook Pro. All the laptops shi with Windows 11 OS out-of-the-box.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 13.3-Inch

The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 13.3-inch just weighs at 0.87KG and comes with an AMOLED display with FHD resolution and touch support. The laptop is powered by the Intel Evo 12th Gen Core i5/i7 processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics. The device does support Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2.

The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 13-inch comes with up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM along with up to 1TB of NVMe SSD. The device also has a stereo speaker setup (4Wx2) tuned by AKG and also offers Dolby Atmos certification. A 63Whr battery powers the laptop, and the laptop comes with a 65W USB Type-C port.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 15.5-Inch

The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 15.5-inch, as the name suggests comes with a 15.5-inch AMOLED display with touch support. The device is powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core i5/i7 processor with up to 32GB LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB of storage.

Coming to the graphics, the base model of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 15.5-inch offers Intel Iris Xe graphics, which weighs 1.1KG, while the model with the Intel ARC graphics weighs 1.17KG. Both models offer a 5W stereo speaker setup tuned by AKG and with support for Dolby Atmos.

A 68Whr battery fuels the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 15.5-inch and the laptop comes with a 65W fast charger in the box. In terms of ports, the device offers a single Thunderbolt 4 port, USB Type-C port, USB 3.2 port, HDMI port, 3.5mm audio jack, microSD slot, and an optional nano-SIM card slot.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360

The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 also comes in two sizes -- a 13.3-inch model and a 15.6-inch model with an AMOLED display, offering up to 500nits of peak brightness and 120 percent DCI-P3 color gamut coverage. The 13.3-inch model weighs 0.87KG, while the 15.6-inch model of the Galaxy Book 2 Pro weighs 1.04 and 1.41KG for the 15.6-inch model.

Both models of the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 are available with Intel Evo 12th Gen Core i5/i7 CPU with the Intel Iris Xe graphics. These laptops also support Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6E. Similarly, they also pack a 1080p web camera like the rest of the Galaxy Book 2 series of laptops.

When it comes to memory the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 can be configured with up to 32GB of LPDRR5 RAM and 1TB SSD. The speaker setup is similar to the regular Galaxy Book 2 Pro with a 4Wx2 stereo speaker on the 13-inch model and a 5Wx2 stereo setup on the 15-inch model, again with AKG tuning and Dolby Atmos certification.

The 13-inch model of the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 comes with a 63Whr battery, while the 15-inch Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 has a slightly larger 68Whr battery. Both models do support 65W fast charging via the USB Type-C port. All four models of the Galaxy Book 2 Pro series of laptops will soon be available in select markets.

Pricing Details

The base model of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 costs $749.9 or approx Rs. 56,299. Similarly, the Galaxy Book 2 Business costs $1999.9 or approx Rs. 15,0143. Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360 costs $899.9 or approx Rs. 67,560. As of now, there is no information on the exact availability of these laptops in India.

Best Mobiles in India