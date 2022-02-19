Samsung To Debut A New Galaxy Book Pro At MWC 2022: All You Need To Know News oi-Megha Rawat

Samsung has hinted at yet another huge event just over a week after launching its Galaxy S22 flagship phones. The business has given a sneak peek at what it has planned for the Mobile World Congress 2022, which will be hosted in Barcelona later this month. Despite the lack of a direct hint, we may deduce from the teasers that Samsung is about to introduce its Galaxy Book Pro.

New Samsung Galaxy Book Pro To Mark Its Debut

The prediction can be traced back to a recent Samsung blog article. The tweet describes a "New Era of Connected Mobile Devices" in the form of an "Invitation" to Samsung's Galaxy MWC Event 2022. Following that, there is relatively little information. However, there is a little teaser that gives us a much-anticipated insight into Samsung's plans.

However, a short video that follows the text, provides the true sneak peek. A variety of devices with various form factors can be seen unfolding one by one in the video. The animation, on the other hand, begins with a laptop, and all of the subsequent animations resemble real Samsung devices.

Samsung Galaxy Product Lines At MWC 2022

On one side of the frame, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 can be seen. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, a recently released flagship phone, is displayed on the other end. Along with the S22 series, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 was unveiled, as well as the Galaxy Watch 4, which received a bevy of new health and wellness features during the event.

The laptop animation is the only one that isn't addressed. Given its prominence, we may expect it to be the focal point of Samsung's MWC 2022 presence. Speculations point to the arrival of the Galaxy Book Pro, which has been rumored for quite some time.

New Samsung Galaxy Book Pro Launch Details

Another reason to assume this is because the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro series was unveiled around the same time last year. Since then, the series has remained unchanged, and Samsung is unlikely to keep it that way for long.

According to the company's blog, "Samsung Electronics is once again reinventing the future of how we work and learn." The blog then encourages the audience to join their MWC event on February 27 to see the debut of "a new connected experience." Beginning at 7:00 p.m. CET (11:30 p.m. IST), the event will be carried live on Samsung Newsroom and Samsung's YouTube channel.

