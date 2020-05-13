Just In
- 1 hr ago Government Might Not Auction 5G Airwaves This Year
-
- 2 hrs ago Redmi 9 Battery, Charging Capabilities Revealed Via FCC Certification
- 2 hrs ago Huawei Y9s With Pop-Up Selfie Camera, Kirin 710 SoC Announced For Rs. 19,990
- 3 hrs ago Instagram Announces New Tools To Curb Bullying: Are They Enough?
Don't Miss
- News Maharashtra seeks 20 companies of CAPF from Centre
- Sports Michael Holding casts doubts on use of polish to shine ball
- Automobiles KTM Reopens Dealerships Across India: Both Sales & Service Operations Resume
- Finance Modi's Rs 20 Lakh Crore COVID-19 Relief Package Among The Biggest In The World
- Movies Paatal Lok: Sudip Sharma Wanted To Explore Indian Class System's Connection To Ancient Realms
- Lifestyle You May Be Surprised By What Your Nose Can Reveal About Your Health
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Tamil Nadu In May
- Education FT Executive Education Rankings 2020: IIM Bangalore Stands At 45
Working From Home? Buy These Gadget Essentials From Amazon
During the COVID-19 nationwide lockdown several companies are urging their employees to work from home for another few months. This also means work from home requires a few gadgets such as laptops, desktops, headphones, etc. If you have such gadgets provided by your office or hour personal gadgets, then you will not be having any issues in continuing your work.
However, if you do not have such gadgets that will help you work from home seamlessly without any interruption, then you will be able to shop for the same from the e-commerce portal Amazon.
Given that Amazon and other e-commerce retailers have started shipping products in green zones, you can get the following work from home essentials via the retailer.
Laptops And Printers Starting Form Rs. 9,999
When it comes to working from home, the primary gadget that you will need is a laptop. Besides that, there are printers that can also help you get your work done from the comfort of your home. This is where Amazon helps you by selling laptops and printers from good brands starting from Rs. 9,999.
Storage Devices Starting Form Rs. 299
For some professions, it is important to save the data or files related to work and refer to the same in the future when required. Understanding this requirement, Amazon has started selling storage devices starting from Rs. 299 during the COVID-19 lockdown.
Tablets And Desktops Starting Form Rs. 4,999
If you wanted to get your hands on new desktops and tablets, then you should head on to Amazon India. The online retailer sells desktops and tablets starting from as low as Rs. 4.999 during the coronavirus lockdown.
Laptops And Gaming Accessories Starting Form Rs. 249
If your already have laptops and you are in need of accessories for the same, then you can take look at the link from here as Amazon sells laptop and gaming accesories for as low as Rs. 249.
-
92,999
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
29,149
-
34,990
-
29,999
-
16,999
-
23,999
-
18,170
-
21,900
-
14,999
-
17,999
-
42,999
-
16,999
-
23,999
-
29,950
-
18,990
-
63,900
-
34,979
-
45,900
-
44,999
-
15,810
-
10,999
-
9,999
-
9,899
-
7,360
-
11,500
-
28,490
-
22,630
-
55,710