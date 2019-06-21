Flipkart World Music Day Offers – Get Discounts On Headsets, Speakers, Home Theaters And More Features oi-Harish Kumar

Flipkart isn't ready to be forgotten after its flamboyant demonstration of bonanza sale which ends today(i.e. 21st June). Having said that, its new scheme of World Music Day which exists for the very short and intact duration of one day comes with valiant deals and discounts that let buying gadgets easier.

You can purchase wares like headsets, speakers, home theaters, headphones, and more at great deals. You get the best gift voucher of Rs. 5,000 every hour during the sale. The portal actually offers limited hour deals, so use it in the best way. Other offers include- extra 5% off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit card and get an extra much bigger discount.

More offers you get are no cost EMI on Bajaj Finserv EMI Card on cart value above Rs. 4499 and no cost EMI with HDFC Bank Credit cards. Also, if you're buying JBL headphones and speakers then you'll get JBL Flip 4 at just Rs. 1. Flipkart also offers some more enticing deals. Thus, with World Music Day offers you're going to seek some happy moments in your life.

61% off on Skullcandy Hesh 2 Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

With Mic:Yes

Bluetooth version: 4.1

Wireless range: 33 Feet

Battery life: 15 hrs | Charging time: 2 hrs 45% off on boAt Rockerz 261 Bluetooth Headset with Mic Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

Enhanced connectivity with csr 8635 chipset and Bluetooth v4.1- find security in enhanced connectivity with a csr 8635 chipset and Bluetooth v4.1. Keep your movements free, keep your movements relaxed, the tune just got better

Premium hd audio with 11 mm drivers- find nirvanic bliss in your favourite tracks with premium hd audio, the sound is yours to be found

Power packed 100mah li-polymer battery- play high tech with the rechargeable 100mah capacity li-polymer battery, good things do come in small packaging

Integrated controls with voice assistant and in-line mic- fix your game with integrated controls via the multifunction button that can activate voice assist and is adept for calling, the path to nirvana just became a straight road

Flawless ipx7 rated design- sink in the bouncy mean talking blue mixed with a cool black finish and ipx7 sweat and water resistant, bring out the sport in you

Up to 8 hours of play back time- break into your rhythm with massive amounts of play back time, feel secure in the knowledge that you have a top-notch audio source as constant tech support 46% off on JBL Go PLUS Portable Bluetooth Speaker Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

JBL Signature Sound- Experience JBL legendary sound with high-powered portable Bluetooth speaker

20 hrs of playtime- Built-in 6000mAh rechargeable Li-ion battery supports up to 12 hours of playtime

Long Press Remote Button to Activate Google Assistant or Siri

Build-in Power bank- High-capacity 6,000mAh battery can charge your smartphones and tablets via its USB output.

JBL Bass Radiator- Dual external passive radiator makes you hear the base, feel the base and see the base

Wireless Bluetooth Streaming- Wirelessly connect up to 2 smartphones or tablets to the speaker and take turns playing impressive stereo sound.Bluetooth transmitter frequency range: 2.402 - 2.480GHz

IPX7 Waterproof- No more worrying about rain or spills; you can even submerge Charge 3 in water 39% off on Sony XB10 10 W Portable Bluetooth Speaker Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

Power Output (RMS): 10 W

Power Source: Power Adapter, Battery

Battery life: 16 hrs | Charging time: 3.5 hrs

Bluetooth Version: 4.2

Wireless range: 10 m

Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

Extra bass: Add extra thump to your music

Connect your smartphone with NFC One-touch

Connect two wireless speakers for stereo sound.

IPX 5 splashproof: Enjoy music even in the shower/ rain

Take your music in your bag or strapped to your bike with its compact design, lightweight and colour coordinated strap 35% off on Philips BT64 3 W Portable Bluetooth Speaker Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

Power Output (RMS): 3 W

Power Source: Battery

Bluetooth Version: Bluetooth V4.1 or Below

Wireless range: 10 m

Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

Memory Card Slot

Stylish metallic body with built in microphone to make calls hands-free.

Compatible with various bluetooth devices including Ipad, Ipod and Android devices.

Carrying strap included to ensure easy portablity and carrying around.

MicroSD compatible; so you can listen to your favorite music on the go

Built-in digital FM radio to your favorite radio stations 33% off on Zebronics BT4440 RUCF Bluetooth Home Audio Speaker Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

LED Display, Supports USB pen drive and SD/MMC card

Built-in FM Blue LED Power indicator, Fully functional remote control, FM frequency scan range: 87 - 108MHz

Output power (RMS):20W + 10W x 4, Frequency response:20Hz - 20KHz

Impedance Subwoofer drive :4 Ohms Satellite drive : 4 Ohms

Sensitivity : 500mV, S/N Ratio : ≥ 72dB, Separation : ≥ 45dB, Subwoofer drive size

Remote sensing distance ≥ 6meters. Power consumption : 70W; Input power : AC 230V / 50Hz 6% off on Sony MHC-V02 Bluetooth Party Speaker Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

xperience 360 Degree Live Sound so that everyone at the party can enjoy the same high-quality sound

360 Degree Party Speaker Light to create a club like atmosphere

Drum along to the music with Taiko Mode

Highest quality audio via NFC and Bluetooth technology

Built-in gesture control puts you in charge of fun features

Illuminated and Splash proof LED touch panel for easy control of music even in the dark 10% off on JBL Bar 5.1 Channel 510W 4K Ultra HD Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

Power Output (RMS): 510 W

Power Source: Power Adapter, AC

Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

JBL 5.1 Surround Sound with 510W of power

Detachable, battery-powered wireless surround speakers

Thrilling bass from a 10inch(250mm) wireless subwoofer

True 4K connectivity with 3 HDMI In/HDMI Out (ARC)

Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

Use your existing TV remote to control both TV and Soundbar

Channel: 5.1

Compatible with: Laptop, Audio Player, Gaming Console, Tablet, Mobile, Television 11% off on Sony SA-D40 80 W Bluetooth Home Audio Speaker Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

Power Output (RMS): 80 W

Configuration: 4.1

Bluetooth Connectivity: Yes

Bluetooth, USB and audio-in playback

User friendly One Remote Control. 26% off on Philips MMS2580B/94 30 W Portable Bluetooth Home Audio Speaker Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

Power Output (RMS): 30 W

Configuration: 2.1

Bluetooth Connectivity: Yes

Aux, USB and FM playback

Bass reflex design with a 5.25 inch woofer and 3 inch full range speakers. 26% off Panasonic SC-HT30GW-K 80 W Bluetooth Home Audio Speaker Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs Power Output (RMS): 30 W

Configuration: 2.1

Bluetooth Connectivity: Yes

Aux, USB and FM playback

Bass reflex design with a 5.25 inch woofer and 3 inch full range speakers 14% off on Philips SPA9080B/94 80 W Bluetooth Tower Speaker Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

Power Output (RMS): 80 W

Power Source: AC Adapter

Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

Powerful Bass with Karaoke Mic

User friendly One Remote Control. 56% off on Noise SHOTS-STD-GRN Bluetooth Headset with Mic Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

With Mic:Yes

Bluetooth version: 5.0

Wireless range: 10 m

Battery life: 2.5 hrs | Charging time: 1.5 hrs

Extra bass: Add extra thump to your music

Truewireless: The cord free earbuds stay securely in place and give you complete freedom from wires

Sweatproof: With IPX 4 rating this product is ideal for rigorous workouts 11% off on Sony MHC-GT4D 1600 W Bluetooth Party Speaker Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

Power Output (RMS): 1600 W

Configuration: 2.1

Bluetooth Connectivity: Yes 19% off Sony 1000X Bluetooth Headset with Mic Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

With Mic:Yes

Connector type: No

Bluetooth version: 4.1

Wireless range: 30 m

Battery life: 9 hrs | Charging time: 3 hrs 37% off on LG LHB675 1000 W Bluetooth Home Audio Speaker Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

Power Output (RMS): 1000 W

Configuration: 4.2

Bluetooth Connectivity: Yes

Karaoke-Enjoy Karaoke with friends and family.

TV Sound Sync-Connect your compatible LG TV to the system without ugly wires.

Best Mobiles in India