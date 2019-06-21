Just In
Flipkart World Music Day Offers – Get Discounts On Headsets, Speakers, Home Theaters And More
Flipkart isn't ready to be forgotten after its flamboyant demonstration of bonanza sale which ends today(i.e. 21st June). Having said that, its new scheme of World Music Day which exists for the very short and intact duration of one day comes with valiant deals and discounts that let buying gadgets easier.
You can purchase wares like headsets, speakers, home theaters, headphones, and more at great deals. You get the best gift voucher of Rs. 5,000 every hour during the sale. The portal actually offers limited hour deals, so use it in the best way. Other offers include- extra 5% off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit card and get an extra much bigger discount.
More offers you get are no cost EMI on Bajaj Finserv EMI Card on cart value above Rs. 4499 and no cost EMI with HDFC Bank Credit cards. Also, if you're buying JBL headphones and speakers then you'll get JBL Flip 4 at just Rs. 1. Flipkart also offers some more enticing deals. Thus, with World Music Day offers you're going to seek some happy moments in your life.
61% off on Skullcandy Hesh 2
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- With Mic:Yes
- Bluetooth version: 4.1
- Wireless range: 33 Feet
- Battery life: 15 hrs | Charging time: 2 hrs
45% off on boAt Rockerz 261 Bluetooth Headset with Mic
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- Enhanced connectivity with csr 8635 chipset and Bluetooth v4.1- find security in enhanced connectivity with a csr 8635 chipset and Bluetooth v4.1. Keep your movements free, keep your movements relaxed, the tune just got better
- Premium hd audio with 11 mm drivers- find nirvanic bliss in your favourite tracks with premium hd audio, the sound is yours to be found
- Power packed 100mah li-polymer battery- play high tech with the rechargeable 100mah capacity li-polymer battery, good things do come in small packaging
- Integrated controls with voice assistant and in-line mic- fix your game with integrated controls via the multifunction button that can activate voice assist and is adept for calling, the path to nirvana just became a straight road
- Flawless ipx7 rated design- sink in the bouncy mean talking blue mixed with a cool black finish and ipx7 sweat and water resistant, bring out the sport in you
- Up to 8 hours of play back time- break into your rhythm with massive amounts of play back time, feel secure in the knowledge that you have a top-notch audio source as constant tech support
46% off on JBL Go PLUS Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- JBL Signature Sound- Experience JBL legendary sound with high-powered portable Bluetooth speaker
- 20 hrs of playtime- Built-in 6000mAh rechargeable Li-ion battery supports up to 12 hours of playtime
- Long Press Remote Button to Activate Google Assistant or Siri
- Build-in Power bank- High-capacity 6,000mAh battery can charge your smartphones and tablets via its USB output.
- JBL Bass Radiator- Dual external passive radiator makes you hear the base, feel the base and see the base
- Wireless Bluetooth Streaming- Wirelessly connect up to 2 smartphones or tablets to the speaker and take turns playing impressive stereo sound.Bluetooth transmitter frequency range: 2.402 - 2.480GHz
- IPX7 Waterproof- No more worrying about rain or spills; you can even submerge Charge 3 in water
39% off on Sony XB10 10 W Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- Power Output (RMS): 10 W
- Power Source: Power Adapter, Battery
- Battery life: 16 hrs | Charging time: 3.5 hrs
- Bluetooth Version: 4.2
- Wireless range: 10 m
- Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth
- Extra bass: Add extra thump to your music
- Connect your smartphone with NFC One-touch
- Connect two wireless speakers for stereo sound.
- IPX 5 splashproof: Enjoy music even in the shower/ rain
- Take your music in your bag or strapped to your bike with its compact design, lightweight and colour coordinated strap
35% off on Philips BT64 3 W Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- Power Output (RMS): 3 W
- Power Source: Battery
- Bluetooth Version: Bluetooth V4.1 or Below
- Wireless range: 10 m
- Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth
- Memory Card Slot
- Stylish metallic body with built in microphone to make calls hands-free.
- Compatible with various bluetooth devices including Ipad, Ipod and Android devices.
- Carrying strap included to ensure easy portablity and carrying around.
- MicroSD compatible; so you can listen to your favorite music on the go
- Built-in digital FM radio to your favorite radio stations
33% off on Zebronics BT4440 RUCF Bluetooth Home Audio Speaker
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- LED Display, Supports USB pen drive and SD/MMC card
- Built-in FM Blue LED Power indicator, Fully functional remote control, FM frequency scan range: 87 - 108MHz
- Output power (RMS):20W + 10W x 4, Frequency response:20Hz - 20KHz
- Impedance Subwoofer drive :4 Ohms Satellite drive : 4 Ohms
- Sensitivity : 500mV, S/N Ratio : ≥ 72dB, Separation : ≥ 45dB, Subwoofer drive size
- Remote sensing distance ≥ 6meters. Power consumption : 70W; Input power : AC 230V / 50Hz
6% off on Sony MHC-V02 Bluetooth Party Speaker
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- xperience 360 Degree Live Sound so that everyone at the party can enjoy the same high-quality sound
- 360 Degree Party Speaker Light to create a club like atmosphere
- Drum along to the music with Taiko Mode
- Highest quality audio via NFC and Bluetooth technology
- Built-in gesture control puts you in charge of fun features
- Illuminated and Splash proof LED touch panel for easy control of music even in the dark
10% off on JBL Bar 5.1 Channel 510W 4K Ultra HD
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- Power Output (RMS): 510 W
- Power Source: Power Adapter, AC
- Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth
- JBL 5.1 Surround Sound with 510W of power
- Detachable, battery-powered wireless surround speakers
- Thrilling bass from a 10inch(250mm) wireless subwoofer
- True 4K connectivity with 3 HDMI In/HDMI Out (ARC)
- Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth
- Use your existing TV remote to control both TV and Soundbar
- Channel: 5.1
- Compatible with: Laptop, Audio Player, Gaming Console, Tablet, Mobile, Television
11% off on Sony SA-D40 80 W Bluetooth Home Audio Speaker
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- Power Output (RMS): 80 W
- Configuration: 4.1
- Bluetooth Connectivity: Yes
- Bluetooth, USB and audio-in playback
- User friendly One Remote Control.
26% off on Philips MMS2580B/94 30 W Portable Bluetooth Home Audio Speaker
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- Power Output (RMS): 30 W
- Configuration: 2.1
- Bluetooth Connectivity: Yes
- Aux, USB and FM playback
- Bass reflex design with a 5.25 inch woofer and 3 inch full range speakers.
26% off Panasonic SC-HT30GW-K 80 W Bluetooth Home Audio Speaker
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- Power Output (RMS): 30 W
- Configuration: 2.1
- Bluetooth Connectivity: Yes
- Aux, USB and FM playback
- Bass reflex design with a 5.25 inch woofer and 3 inch full range speakers
14% off on Philips SPA9080B/94 80 W Bluetooth Tower Speaker
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- Power Output (RMS): 80 W
- Power Source: AC Adapter
- Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth
- Powerful Bass with Karaoke Mic
- User friendly One Remote Control.
56% off on Noise SHOTS-STD-GRN Bluetooth Headset with Mic
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- With Mic:Yes
- Bluetooth version: 5.0
- Wireless range: 10 m
- Battery life: 2.5 hrs | Charging time: 1.5 hrs
- Extra bass: Add extra thump to your music
- Truewireless: The cord free earbuds stay securely in place and give you complete freedom from wires
- Sweatproof: With IPX 4 rating this product is ideal for rigorous workouts
11% off on Sony MHC-GT4D 1600 W Bluetooth Party Speaker
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- Power Output (RMS): 1600 W
- Configuration: 2.1
- Bluetooth Connectivity: Yes
19% off Sony 1000X Bluetooth Headset with Mic
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- With Mic:Yes
- Connector type: No
- Bluetooth version: 4.1
- Wireless range: 30 m
- Battery life: 9 hrs | Charging time: 3 hrs
37% off on LG LHB675 1000 W Bluetooth Home Audio Speaker
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- Power Output (RMS): 1000 W
- Configuration: 4.2
- Bluetooth Connectivity: Yes
- Karaoke-Enjoy Karaoke with friends and family.
- TV Sound Sync-Connect your compatible LG TV to the system without ugly wires.
-
71,990
-
37,999
-
19,990
-
20,990
-
13,999
-
28,890
-
37,999
-
64,999
-
58,990
-
1,09,900
-
48,999
-
13,999
-
29,990
-
20,990
-
13,999
-
18,490
-
8,999
-
9,999
-
17,999
-
28,890
-
14,100
-
32,950
-
9,999
-
25,270
-
25,000
-
20,000
-
22,999
-
5,999
-
17,190
-
20,270