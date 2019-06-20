Just In
- 4 min ago Samsung Galaxy Fold To Soon Hit Markets After Being Called Back
- 19 min ago Top 10 Best Seller Games In May 2019 –Mortal Kombat 11 Wins The Crown Again
- 47 min ago Vivo Y12 Enters Indian Smartphone Market With Triple Camera Setup For Rs. 12,490
- 1 hr ago Motorola One Vision: The Good, The Bad And The X Factor
Don't Miss
- Lifestyle International Day Of Yoga 2019: 8 Yoga Poses To Help Cure Insomnia
- Movies SHOCKING! Dheeraj Dhoopar QUITS Dance India Dance 7; THIS Actor Will Be Replacing Him!
- News Women undergoes crucial burn at Vishwanatha temple in K’taka
- Sports Neeraj drawing inspiration from Team India ahead of clash with Amir
- Finance DBS Lowers India's GDP Growth Projection For FY20 To 6.8%
- Education CHSE Result 2019: Steps To Check Odisha +2 Result For Arts And Commerce Streams
- Automobiles Renault To Stop Small Capacity Diesel Engines — Upgrade To BS-VI Too Costly
- Travel Pangong Lake - The World's Highest Saltwater Lake
Amazon Offers On Vivo Smartphones: Get Discounts On V15, V15 Pro And More
Amazon's Vivo Carnival sale brings some top-level discount offers using which you can greatly feel eased up on buying a few Vivo handsets. This scheme exists for a limited short period that is- from today(20th June) to 21st June 2019. All you need is to utilize the best of your time.
While buying Vivo phones from Amazon, you can save up to Rs. 15,800. You can get up to an extra Rs. 12,000 off on exchange, up to Rs. 1,500 instant discount on Credit and Debit EMI card, save up to Rs. 2,300 on no-cost EMI option, and get 10% cashback as Amazon Pay Balance up to Rs. 100 using Visa Signature or Visa Infinite cards.
You also get GST invoice and save up to 28% on business purchases, no cost EMI available on major credit cards, select debit cards, Bajaj Finserv EMI card and Amazon Pay EMI, and 100% purchase protection plan. With these offers, Vivo Carnival sale will definitely bring a smile on your face. Find a list of some devices below.
13% off on Vivo V15
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key specs
- 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 12MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP AI 120-degree Super wide angle camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with Dual-Engine fast charging
18% off on Vivo V15 Pro
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key specs
- 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Super AMOLED
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 64-bit 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP + 5MP + 8MP AI 120-degree Super wide angle camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3700mAh battery
26% off on Vivo V11 Pro
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key specs
- 6.41-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 12MP Dual PD rear camera + secondary 5MP camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3,400mAh battery with fast charging
13% off on Vivo Y15
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key specs
- 6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+ 19.3:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm Processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP secondary camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery
16% off on Vivo Y17
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key specs
- 6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+19.3:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 2.3GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) 12nm Processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 128GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera + 8MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery with 18W Dual-Engine fast charging
15% off on Vivo V9 Pro
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key specs
- 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 13MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3260mAh battery
17% off on Vivo NEX
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key specs
- 6.59 inch FHD+ Display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Processor
- 8 GB RAM
- 128 GB ROM
- 12MP + 5MP Rear camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- 4000 mAh Battery
21% off on Vivo Y95
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key specs
- 6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core with Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4030mAh battery
27% off on Vivo Y93
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key specs
- 6.22-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage expandable memory with microSD
- Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4030mAh (typical) built-in battery
20% off on Vivo Y91i
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key specs
- 6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762R) 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB/32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4030mAh battery
17% off on Vivo Y91
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key specs
- 6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4030mAh battery
-
71,990
-
37,999
-
19,990
-
20,990
-
13,999
-
32,990
-
37,999
-
64,999
-
58,990
-
1,09,900
-
48,999
-
15,890
-
29,990
-
20,990
-
13,999
-
18,490
-
8,999
-
9,999
-
17,999
-
29,500
-
14,100
-
32,950
-
9,999
-
25,270
-
25,000
-
20,000
-
22,999
-
5,999
-
17,190
-
20,270