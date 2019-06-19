Just In
Flipkart Offers On Vivo Y91, Vivo V15, Vivo Y93 And More
Flipkart's Mobile Bonanza offers are currently hitting the market and will keep you abuzz with until 21st June 2019. The plan provides some outstanding deals on some selected Vivo devices described as that of a list below. Even the purchasing of some other OEMs and gadgets becomes a lot of convenient deal from this portal.
The offers which will make your buying of these Vivo devices amazing are 10% instant discount on Axis bank credit, up to Rs. 5000 as an extra discount and debit cards, no cost EMI option, and an extra Rs. 250 off on EMI transactions. Other offers which will make you a devotee of Bonanza are an extra 5% off with Axis bank buzz credit card, a lot better exchange and cashback offers, and more.
The consumers will also get a brand warranty of 1 year for mobile and 6 months for accessories. This is how the portal's Bonanza offers is going to make the purchasing a worth. So, hurry up and make yourself really comfortable to draw in all the best deals and discounts related to Vivo phones until June 21st.
9% off on Vivo Y91
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4030mAh battery
25% off on Vivo V15
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 12MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP AI 120-degree Super wide angle camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with Dual-Engine fast charging
26% off on Vivo Y93
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.22-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4030mAh (typical) built-in battery
26% off on Vivo Y71
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 18:9 aspect ratio
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 processor with Adreno 308 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Funtouch OS
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3360mAh (typical) / 3285mAh (minimum) battery
14% off on Vivo V15 Pro
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Super AMOLED
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 64-bit 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48 MP + 5MP + 8MP AI 120-degree Super wide angle camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3700mAh battery with Dual-Engine fast charging
27% off on Vivo Y81i
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.22 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen
- Android 8.1 (Oreo); Funtouch 4
- Quad-core
- 13 MP Rear camera
- 5 MP front camera
- Non-removable Li-Po 3260 mAh battery
20% off on Vivo Y71i
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6 inch HD+ Display
- 2 GB RAM
- 16 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 256 GB
- 8MP Rear Camera
- 5MP Front Camera
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 Processor
- 3360 mAh Li-ion Battery
Vivo Y91i
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762R) 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB/32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4030mAh battery
20% off on Vivo V11
Buy This Offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU (V11i)
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3315mAh battery with fast charging
26% off on Vivo Y95
Buy This Offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 13MP rear camera and 2MP secondary camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4030mAh battery
30% off on Vivo V9 Youth
Buy This Offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3260mAh battery
