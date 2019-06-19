Flipkart Offers On Vivo Y91, Vivo V15, Vivo Y93 And More Features oi-Harish Kumar

Flipkart's Mobile Bonanza offers are currently hitting the market and will keep you abuzz with until 21st June 2019. The plan provides some outstanding deals on some selected Vivo devices described as that of a list below. Even the purchasing of some other OEMs and gadgets becomes a lot of convenient deal from this portal.

The offers which will make your buying of these Vivo devices amazing are 10% instant discount on Axis bank credit, up to Rs. 5000 as an extra discount and debit cards, no cost EMI option, and an extra Rs. 250 off on EMI transactions. Other offers which will make you a devotee of Bonanza are an extra 5% off with Axis bank buzz credit card, a lot better exchange and cashback offers, and more.

The consumers will also get a brand warranty of 1 year for mobile and 6 months for accessories. This is how the portal's Bonanza offers is going to make the purchasing a worth. So, hurry up and make yourself really comfortable to draw in all the best deals and discounts related to Vivo phones until June 21st.

9% off on Vivo Y91

Key Specs

6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4030mAh battery
25% off on Vivo V15

Key Specs

6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

6GB RAM

128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

12MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP AI 120-degree Super wide angle camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with Dual-Engine fast charging
26% off on Vivo Y93

Key Specs

6.22-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory with microSD

Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4030mAh (typical) built-in battery
26% off on Vivo Y71

Key Specs

6-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 18:9 aspect ratio

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 processor with Adreno 308 GPU

3GB RAM

16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Funtouch OS

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3360mAh (typical) / 3285mAh (minimum) battery
14% off on Vivo V15 Pro

Key Specs

6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Super AMOLED

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 64-bit 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

6GB RAM

128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48 MP + 5MP + 8MP AI 120-degree Super wide angle camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3700mAh battery with Dual-Engine fast charging
27% off on Vivo Y81i

Key Specs

6.22 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen

Android 8.1 (Oreo); Funtouch 4

Quad-core

13 MP Rear camera

5 MP front camera

Non-removable Li-Po 3260 mAh battery
20% off on Vivo Y71i

Key Specs

6 inch HD+ Display

2 GB RAM

16 GB ROM

Expandable Upto 256 GB

8MP Rear Camera

5MP Front Camera

Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 Processor

3360 mAh Li-ion Battery
Vivo Y91i

Key Specs

6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762R) 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB/32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

13MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4030mAh battery
20% off on Vivo V11

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU (V11i)

6GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3315mAh battery with fast charging
26% off on Vivo Y95

Key Specs

6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

13MP rear camera and 2MP secondary camera

20MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

4030mAh battery
30% off on Vivo V9 Youth

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3260mAh battery

