These 5G Smartphones Are Available Globally – Expected Price In India And Launch Date Features oi-Harish Kumar

5G is the latest rage across the world. The telecom operators and hardware manufacturers are all set to launch hardware that can support the next generation mobile network. When it comes to smartphones, the chip maker Qualcomm has made this possible with the launch of the X50 modem that will make this possible.

Many smartphone brands are gearing up to launch 5G-enabled smartphones. Earlier this year, we saw brands such as Samsung, LG, Xiaomi and OnePlus bring their 5G smartphones to the market.

However, these phones are yet to become mainstream and are available in select global markets. Besides these, even brands such as Realme and Redmi are gearing up to launch similar smartphones soon.

Here is a list of such phones available globally. If you are looking forward to upgrade to a new smartphone, then you should wait for any of these 5G smartphones available globally to be launched in India.

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G Key Specs

6.7-inch Quad HD+ (3040 × 1440 pixels) Curved Dynamic AMOLED display with 505ppi, HDR10+, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 512GB storage (UFS 2.1)

Android 9.0 (Pie)

12MP Dual Pixel rear camera + 12MP + 16MP rear camera

10MP Dual Pixel front-facing camera

5G Sub6 / mmWave (28G, 39G), 4G VoLTE

4,500mAh battery OnePlus 7 Pro 5G Key Specs

6.67 inches Fluid AMOLED capacitive touchscreen

Android 9.0 (Pie); OxygenOS 9

Octa-core, Qualcomm SDM855 Snapdragon 855

GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G

256 GB, 8/12 GB RAM or 128 GB, 6 GB RAM

48 MP + 8MP + 16MP rear camera

Non-removable Li-Po 4000 mAh battery Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G Key Specs

6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM

64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

12MP rear camera + secondary 12MP rear camera

24MP front-facing camera + secondary 2MP DOF camera

5G Sub6, Dual 4G VoLTE

3800mAh battery LG V50 5G Key Specs

6.4-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision OLED Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU with Snapdragon X50 5G Modem

6GB LPDDR4x RAM

128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie)

12MP rear camera + 16MP super wide camera + 12MP telephoto camera

8MP front camera + 5MP secondary camera

5G, 4G VoLTE

4,000mAh battery