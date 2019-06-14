ENGLISH

    These 5G Smartphones Are Available Globally – Expected Price In India And Launch Date

    5G is the latest rage across the world. The telecom operators and hardware manufacturers are all set to launch hardware that can support the next generation mobile network. When it comes to smartphones, the chip maker Qualcomm has made this possible with the launch of the X50 modem that will make this possible.

    These 5G Smartphones Are Available Globally

     

    Many smartphone brands are gearing up to launch 5G-enabled smartphones. Earlier this year, we saw brands such as Samsung, LG, Xiaomi and OnePlus bring their 5G smartphones to the market.

    However, these phones are yet to become mainstream and are available in select global markets. Besides these, even brands such as Realme and Redmi are gearing up to launch similar smartphones soon.

    Here is a list of such phones available globally. If you are looking forward to upgrade to a new smartphone, then you should wait for any of these 5G smartphones available globally to be launched in India.

    Samsung Galaxy S10 5G

    Key Specs

    • 6.7-inch Quad HD+ (3040 × 1440 pixels) Curved Dynamic AMOLED display with 505ppi, HDR10+, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 512GB storage (UFS 2.1)
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 12MP Dual Pixel rear camera + 12MP + 16MP rear camera
    • 10MP Dual Pixel front-facing camera
    • 5G Sub6 / mmWave (28G, 39G), 4G VoLTE
    • 4,500mAh battery

    OnePlus 7 Pro 5G

    Key Specs

    • 6.67 inches Fluid AMOLED capacitive touchscreen
    • Android 9.0 (Pie); OxygenOS 9
    • Octa-core, Qualcomm SDM855 Snapdragon 855
    • GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G
    • 256 GB, 8/12 GB RAM or 128 GB, 6 GB RAM
    • 48 MP + 8MP + 16MP rear camera
    • Non-removable Li-Po 4000 mAh battery

    Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G
     

    Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G

    Key Specs

    • 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 display
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM
    • 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 12MP rear camera + secondary 12MP rear camera
    • 24MP front-facing camera + secondary 2MP DOF camera
    • 5G Sub6, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3800mAh battery

    LG V50 5G

    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision OLED Display
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU with Snapdragon X50 5G Modem
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM
    • 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 12MP rear camera + 16MP super wide camera + 12MP telephoto camera
    • 8MP front camera + 5MP secondary camera
    • 5G, 4G VoLTE
    • 4,000mAh battery

