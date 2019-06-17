Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale – Offers On Realme 3, Asus ZenFone 5Z, Samsung Galaxy A50 And More Features oi-Harish Kumar

Flipkart's grandeur Bonanza sale is often credited to offer some best-looking deals on devices and gadgets. This time as well, the portal is all set to sweep away your feet with this plan. Not to forget, the sale starts today(17th June) and will end on 21st June. So, devote yourself to the best at this strategy.

The current strategy is all about some great offers. While purchasing some enlisted handsets at the below, you get- 10% instant discount on Axis bank credit and debit cards and extra Rs. 250 off on EMI transactions. Other valuable offers under Bonanza include- extra Rs. 2000 discount, extra 5% off with Axis bank buzz credit card, much better exchange and cashback offers, and more.

On buying the wares, you also get a brand warranty of 1 year for mobile and 6 months for accessories. The shopping platform's bonanza plan comes with different sub-headings like top offers, great deals on our best players, etc. that specifically highlights smartphones you're looking for. This is how the portal's Mobiles Bonanza offers is going to make your purchasing a worth.

16% off on Realme 3

4045mAh battery (typical) / 3960mAh (minimum) with VOOC 3.0 fast charging
11% off on Honor 20i

Key Specs 6.21-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

4GB RAM

128GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

24MP rear camera + secondary 2MP rear camera + 8MP ultra-wide camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery
15% off on Realme 3 Pro

4045mAh battery (typical) / 3960mAh (minimum) with VOOC 3.0 fast charging
8% off on Readmi Note 7s

Key Specs 6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LTPS in-cell display

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera

13MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) battery with Quick Charge 4
11% off on Samsung Galaxy A50

Key Specs 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9610 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU

4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

25MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP 123-degree ultra-wide angle camera

25MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging
33% off on Asus ZenFone 5Z

Key Specs 6.2-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass Super IPS display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with ZenUI 5.0, upgradable to Android P

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD) with Dual VoLTE

12MP rear camera + secondary 8MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery
27% off on Apple iPhone X (Silver, 64 GB)

Key Specs 5.8-inch (2436 x 1125 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina HD display display

Six-core A11 Bionic 64-bit processor with three-core GPU, M11 motion co-processor

64GB and 256GB storage options

iOS 11

Water and dust resistant (IP67)

12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) and telephoto (f/2.4) cameras

7MP front camera

4G VoLTE

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
18% off on Oppo F11

Key Specs 6.5-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

4GB RAM

128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4020mAh battery with VOOC flash charge 3.0
14% off on Vivo V15 Pro

Key Specs 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Super AMOLED

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 64-bit 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

6GB RAM

128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48 MP + 5MP + 8MP rear camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3700mAh battery with Dual-Engine fast charging
19% off on Vivo V11 Pro

Key Specs 6.41-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

12MP Dual PD rear camera + secondary 5MP camera

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3,400mAh battery with fast charging
6% off on Samsung Galaxy A70

Key Specs 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20: 9 Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

6GB RAM

128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

32MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (typical) / 4400mAh (minimum) battery with 25W super fast charging