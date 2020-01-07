Just In
Amazon Echo Auto For Cars Launched In India For Rs. 4,999
Amazon is not restricting itself within users' homes as the company announced a new product targeting cars back in late 2018 and showcased the same at the CES 2019. With the Amazon Echo Auto, cars will be made much smarter, thanks to the integration of voice assistant Alexa. The company has expanded the presence of this device and has launched it in India.
The Amazon Echo Auto will make cars that lack inbuilt Alexa (such as the ones in India) smarter with the integration of Alexa. The Echo Auto and a companion smartphone app are those that car owners will need.
Amazon Echo Auto Price In India
Amazon Echo Auto is available for pre-order in India via Amazon.in for a pricing of Rs. 4,999. The device will be released on January 15 in the country. At this pricing, it is possible for users to get access to a wide range of content within their car.
With the Amazon Echo Auto, it is possible to access content from Amazon Prime Music, Gaana, JioSaavn, and Apple Music within your car. All this can be accessed via voice control via the Alexa app on your smartphone. It is also possible to ask Alexa to set reminders, drop in on compatible Echo devices at home, check the calendar, and look out for nearby parking locations.
Amazon Echo Auto Details
The Echo Auto has eight microphones with the far-field technology. Eventually, the device can hear your voice clearly even when there is road noise. After the setup, the Echo Auto will let you use your voice for things such as making calls, listening to audiobooks, playing music, etc.
Amazon touts that it has optimized its voice assistant Alexa to work seamlessly with cars with the charging tech company Anker, Garmin, the GPS tech brand, and Nextbase, a rear-seat entertainment system provider.
What We Think
Given that Amazon Echo Auto is meant to take the in-car entertainment system to the next level, we can expect this particular market segment to witness drastic progress in the coming years.
