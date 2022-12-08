Amazon Kindle 11th Gen Launched In India: ₹1000 Discount For Early Buyers News oi -Alap Naik Desai

Amazon has launched the latest edition of the Kindle e-reader in India. The 11th generation of Kindle is claimed to be the lightest and most compact e-paper device Amazon has produced. Let's look at the specifications, features, and introductory price of Amazon Kindle (2022 edition), which has been lowered for a little while.

Amazon Kindle (11th Gen 2022) Specifications, Features

The 11th generation of Amazon Kindle features a 6-inch display. While the display size has remained unchanged, with 300 PPI pixel density, Amazon claims the e-reader has thrice as many pixels as the previous generation of the e-reader.

The display on Amazon Kindle e-reader devices has traditionally been glare-free, and the latest model is no exception. It also has adjustable front light and dark mode features. The previous generation of Amazon Kindle shipped with 8GB of internal storage, which was ample because soft copies of books do not require a lot of memory. Still, Amazon has doubled the amount of storage available to users. Incidentally, there's a Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition which packs 32GB of internal storage, but it costs more.

The 11th generation of Kindle e-reader ships with 16GB of inbuilt storage. This should be more than enough to accommodate dozens of eBooks. Amazon's e-reader devices support files with extensions such as AZW, EPUB, HTML, MOBI, PDF, RTF, and TXT, as well as Amazon Audible audio content.

Amazon has made some minor design changes such as raised bezels to protect the e-reader's display and ensure users can hold it comfortably. The e-commerce giant has also tweaked the UI.

The latest Amazon Kindle ditches the micro-USB port and features a USB-C charging port. This means the 10th generation of Kindle was the last to ship with the older micro-USB port. The entire device weighs just 160 grams and measures 6.2 X 4.3 X 0.32 inches, which is relatively smaller than the previous model.

Amazon Kindle (11th Gen) Price And Availability

Amazon India is offering the latest Kindle e-reader in black and denim color options. Both models pack 16GB of internal storage. The latest Amazon Kindle (11th Gen) is priced at Rs 9,999 in India.

Amazon India is currently selling the e-reader at a ₹1000 discount. The online marketplace hasn't indicated the time period of the sale. But once the offer period ends, the 11th gen Amazon Kindle won't be available for ₹8,999.

