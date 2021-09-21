Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Goes Official In India; Price & Features News oi-Vivek

Amazon has officially launched the new Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition, along with the upgraded Kindle Paperwhite Edition. Both products come with some interesting features that we usually don't see on e-book readers.

Kindle Paperwhite Features

The Kindle Paperwhite comes with a 6.8-inch display with narrow bezels, which now measure at 10mm. It uses a 300 ppi screen with glare-free technology and the display will be visible even under direct sunlight.

When compared to the previous model, the latest Kindle Paperwhite has a 10 percent brighter screen with support for white-on-black dark mode. Coming to the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition, it also has a similar display with auto-adjusting front-light.

Both the Kindle Paperwhite and the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition come with a USB Type-C charger, and these devices take 2.5 hours to fully charge with a 10W charger. Both models can offer up to 10 weeks of battery life on a single charge.

The Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition is also the first Kindle to offer wireless charging and it also has an IPx8 rating for water resistance. coming to storage, the Kindle Paperwhite Edition offers 8GB storage while the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition offers 32GB of storage.

Amazon says that the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition and the Kindle Paperwhite Edition come with a new UI. You can now set up these Kindle devices using the Kindle app for iOS or Android devices.

Pricing And Availability

The Kindle Paperwhite Edition is the most affordable of the lot, which now costs Rs. 13,999 and is available in the black color. This product will be available for pre-order, along with the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition, which costs Rs. 17,999 starting from today on Amazon.

The Kindle Paperwhite Edition will start shipping from October 27, while the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition will be available from November 4. Amazon is offering Kindle credits worth Rs. 500/- for pre-order customers, which can be used to get up to 80 percent discount on ebooks from the Kindle store.

Do note that, if you are a Prime customer, you can also get free ebooks from the rotating section.

