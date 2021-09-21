Just In
- 8 min ago Xiaomi Mobiles Offers and Discounts During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021
- 44 min ago NASA VIPER Rover To Land On Moon’s Nobile Crater; Aims To Find Ice Water In 2023
- 44 min ago OnePlus 2.0 Explained In Details: The Oppofication Of OnePlus
- 57 min ago Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021: Discount Offers On Moto G60, Moto Edge 20 5G, Moto G40 Fusion And More
Don't Miss
- Movies Payal Ghosh Escapes 'Acid Attack' With Minor Injuries, Set To 'File An FIR'
- News Rajya Sabha bypolls: DMK'S Kanimozhi Somu and Rajeshkumar to file nomination today
- Sports IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals can take energy from their first-half performance: Kagiso Rabada
- Finance Buying In Realty Stocks: Godrej Properties Close To 52-Week High
- Education International Day of Peace 2021: Know Why World Peace Day Is Celebrated
- Lifestyle Expert Article: Nutritional Care And Challenges In Feeding A Patient With Alzheimer’s
- Automobiles Royal Enfield Introduces ‘Make It Yours’ Riding Jackets; Available Soon At Dealership Level
- Travel Pitru Paksha 2021: Important Places For Pind Daan In India
Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Goes Official In India; Price & Features
Amazon has officially launched the new Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition, along with the upgraded Kindle Paperwhite Edition. Both products come with some interesting features that we usually don't see on e-book readers.
Kindle Paperwhite Features
The Kindle Paperwhite comes with a 6.8-inch display with narrow bezels, which now measure at 10mm. It uses a 300 ppi screen with glare-free technology and the display will be visible even under direct sunlight.
When compared to the previous model, the latest Kindle Paperwhite has a 10 percent brighter screen with support for white-on-black dark mode. Coming to the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition, it also has a similar display with auto-adjusting front-light.
Both the Kindle Paperwhite and the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition come with a USB Type-C charger, and these devices take 2.5 hours to fully charge with a 10W charger. Both models can offer up to 10 weeks of battery life on a single charge.
The Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition is also the first Kindle to offer wireless charging and it also has an IPx8 rating for water resistance. coming to storage, the Kindle Paperwhite Edition offers 8GB storage while the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition offers 32GB of storage.
Amazon says that the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition and the Kindle Paperwhite Edition come with a new UI. You can now set up these Kindle devices using the Kindle app for iOS or Android devices.
Pricing And Availability
The Kindle Paperwhite Edition is the most affordable of the lot, which now costs Rs. 13,999 and is available in the black color. This product will be available for pre-order, along with the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition, which costs Rs. 17,999 starting from today on Amazon.
The Kindle Paperwhite Edition will start shipping from October 27, while the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition will be available from November 4. Amazon is offering Kindle credits worth Rs. 500/- for pre-order customers, which can be used to get up to 80 percent discount on ebooks from the Kindle store.
Do note that, if you are a Prime customer, you can also get free ebooks from the rotating section.
-
39,990
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
17,999
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
74,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
56,360
-
43,330
-
32,025
-
20,999
-
15,677
-
20,893
-
52,009
-
43,350
-
47,999
-
18,230