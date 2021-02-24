Upto 40% Off On Amazon Echo Devices: Echo Show 8, Echo Dot, Alexa Smart Speaker Features oi-Harish Kumar

Amazon India is hosting the Fab Phone Fest 2021 right now. This sale will be live until February 25. During the offer period, you will be able to get lucrative discounts and offers on a slew of products across categories. While we have already seen the discounts you can get on premium smartphones, here we have listed the offers on the Echo products.

Well, the Amazon Echo products are available at up to 40% discount right now during the sale. Also, you will get additional discount on using a Kotak Bank card for the purchase. Having said that, check out the offers and discounts you will get from here. Upto 40% Off On Echo Show 8 + Smart Home Combo Buy This Offer On Amazon

Key Specs See and do more with Alexa - With an 8" HD screen and stereo sound, Alexa can help manage your day at a glance.

Ask Alexa to show your favourite TV shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video or stream music videos from Hungama Music. Enjoy music from Amazon Prime Music, Saavn, Gaana, Hungama. Keep your kids entertained with skills like Chu Chu TV, Chhota Bheem and more.

Connect with video calling and messaging - Make video calls to friends and family who have Skype, other Echo devices with screen, or the Alexa app. You can also make voice calls, send messages, or instantly connect to other Echo devices in your home to make a quick announcement or check in on the kids.

Control your smart home - Voice control compatible devices or manage them on the simple interactive display. Ask Alexa to show you security cameras, control lights, and switch on the geyser or AC.

Made to fit your life - Cook along to step-by-step recipes. Easily update to-do lists and calendars. Glance at weather and traffic on your way out.

Designed to protect your privacy - Electronically disconnect the microphones and camera with one press of a button. Slide the built-in shutter to cover the camera. Flat Rs. 1,000 off on All-new Echo Dot (4th Gen) Buy This Offer On Amazon

Key Specs Echo Dot is a smart speaker that can be operated by voice, is compact and can fit in your favorite places

You can use Echo Dot as a Bluetooth speaker by pairing your phone to it. Or you can connect it to other speakers/headphones through Bluetooth/3.5mm jack

Stream millions of songs from Amazon Prime Music, Spotify, JioSaavn, Gaana, and Apple Music

Access songs in Hindi, English, Telugu, Tamil, Punjabi, Marathi, Bengali, Bhojpuri, Kannada and more

Just ask Alexa for music, news, trivia, scores, weather, alarms, kids rhymes and stories

New features are automatically added to Alexa, the brain of Echo Dot

Alexa can speak in both English & Hindi

Make your home smart with Alexa and use voice to control lights, ACs, TVs, geysers, water motors and more. You can purchase smart lights, plugs and other accessories separately Upto 40% off on Echo Devices | Alexa Smart Speaker Buy This Offer On Amazon

Key Specs Alexa can show you more - Compact 5.5" smart display ready to help manage your day, entertain at a glance, and connect you to friends and family.

Made to fit your life - Cook along to step-by-step recipes. Easily update to-do lists and calendars. Choose the clock face that fits your style best and glance at weather and traffic on your way out.

Big entertainment - Ask Alexa to show you movie trailers, TV shows, movies, or the news. Or listen to radio stations, podcasts, and audiobooks.

Control your smart home - Voice control compatible devices or manage them on the easy-to-use display. Ask Alexa to show you security cameras, control lights, and adjust thermostats. Create morning routines to start your day.

Connect with video calling and messaging - Call friends and family who have the Alexa app, an Echo device with a screen, or Skype. Make announcements to other devices in your home.

Put your memories on display - Use Amazon Photos & Alexa for a picture-perfect pairing. You can turn your home screen into a digital frame, share your favorites with friends and family, and even take photos. Plus, Prime members get unlimited photo storage.

Designed to protect your privacy - Turn off the microphone and camera with one press of a button. Slide the built-in shutter to cover the camera. Upto 50% off on Echo Dot + Smart Home Combo Buy This Offer On Amazon

Key Specs This bundle contains Echo Dot (4th Gen) and Fire TV Stick Lite. Use this bundle to experience the magic of controlling your lights, using just your voice. Control your lights using voice, or control them remotely away from home. Or simply create routine to dim them automatically at night. Only Wi-Fi needed - no additonal hub or setup required!

Echo Dot(4th Gen) is our most popular smart speaker that comes in a refreshed design and delivers loud, crisp sound with powerful bass.

Fire TV Stick Lite is our most affordable Fire TV Stick - Enjoy fast streaming in Full HD. Comes with Alexa Voice Remote Lite.

Stream millions of songs from Amazon Prime Music, Spotify, JioSaavn, Gaana, Apple Music and Hungama Music.

Access songs in Hindi, English, Telugu, Tamil, Punjabi, Marathi, Bengali, Bhojpuri, Kannada and more

With 4 microphones, Alexa can hear you across the room. 11% Off On Kindle Paperwhite (10th gen) -with Built-in Light, Waterproof, 32 GB, WiFi + Free 4G LTE Buy This Offer On Amazon

Key Specs The thinnest, lightest Kindle Paperwhite ever-300 ppi glare-free display, reads like real paper even in bright sunlight.

Now with twice the storage - 8GB - store thousands of books so you can take your library with you.

Now waterproof, so you're free to read and relax at the beach, by the pool, or in the bath.

A single battery charge lasts weeks, not hours.

The built-in adjustable light lets you read indoors and outdoors, day and night.

Get instant access to new releases and bestsellers, plus over a million titles at INR 299 or less.

This device does not support playback of Audible audiobooks. 35% Off On Echo Show 8 Buy This Offer On Amazon

Key Specs This bundle contains Echo Show 8 and Zoook Smart color bulb. Use this bundle to experience the magic of controlling your lights, using just your voice. Control your lights using voice, or control them remotely away from home. Or simply create routine to dim them automatically at night. Only Wi-Fi needed - no additonal hub or setup required!

Echo Show 8 is a smart display that you can control using just your voice. It's 8" screen and full sound is ready to provide you entertainment, help manage your day better and connect you to friends and family - just ask and Alexa will respond instantly. Zoook bulb comes with 9 watt customise lighting at home with 16 million shades of RGB light with dimmable feature

Video and music entertainment : Ask Alexa to show your favourite TV shows on Amazon Prime Video or stream music videos from Hungama Music. Enjoy music from Amazon Prime Music, Saavn, Gaana, Hungama. Keep your kids entertained with skills like Chu Chu TV, Chhota Bheem and more.

Makes your home smart : Use your voice to control compatible smart devices or manage them on the easy-to-use display. Ask Alexa to show you the kid's room or dim the bedroom lights or switch on the AC.

Manage your day better : Ask Alexa to help you manage your busy life by setting reminders and timers. Watch the latest news or get weather updates while you are rushing through your daily chores.

Video calling : Call friends and family who have the Alexa app, an Echo device with a screen, or Skype. Use drop-in feature to check on your kids or parents - just like an intercom.

