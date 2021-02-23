Amazon Fab Phone Fest 2021: Get Up To 40% Off On Premium Smartphones

Besides, Amazon India has teamed up with Kotak Bank to provide an additional instant discount of 10% to the Kotak Bank credit cardholders. Also, there are no-cost EMI payment options, discount coupons and exchange offers too.

Do you want to upgrade your smartphone now? Well, check out the offers you can avail of on Amazon right now from here.

OnePlus 8 Pro (EMI starts at Rs. 2,589. No Cost EMI available)

Key Specs

6.78-inch (3168 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 120Hz 19.8:9 Fluid AMOLED display

2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage

Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 48MP + 8MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing Camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4510mAh battery

OnePlus 8T 5G (EMI starts at Rs. 2,024. No Cost EMI available)

Key Specs

6.55-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 402 ppi 20:9 Fluid AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR 10+, 1100 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass protection

2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 11 with OxygenOS 11

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 16MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh battery

19% Off On Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G (EMI starts at Rs. 3,860. No Cost EMI available)

Key Specs

6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display

Android Pie v10.0 operating system with 2.9GHz Exynos 2100 octa core processor

Triple rear camera setup- Main Camera 12MP Dual Pixel + Ultra Wide 12MP Camera + Tele1 3X 64MP Camera

10MP front Dual Pixel Camera

8GB RAM

128GB internal Storage

Dual SIM (nano+nano) dual-standby (5G+5G)

4800mAH lithium-ion battery

New Apple iPhone 12 Pro (EMI starts at Rs. 5,644. No Cost EMI available)

Key Specs

6.1-inch (15.5 cm diagonal) Super Retina XDR display

Ceramic Shield, tougher than any smartphone glass

A14 Bionic chip, the fastest chip ever in a smartphone

Pro camera system with 12MP Rear Camera

12MP TrueDepth front camera with Night mode, 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording

Industry-leading IP68 water resistance

17% Off On Apple iPhone 11 Pro

Key Specs

5.8-inch (14.7 cm diagonal) Super Retina XDR OLED display

Water and dust resistant (4 meters for up to 30 minutes, IP68)

Triple-camera system with 12MP Ultra Wide, Wide, and Telephoto cameras; Night mode, Portrait mode, and 4K video up to 60fps

12MP TrueDepth front camera with Portrait mode, 4K video, and Slo-Mo

Face ID for secure authentication

A13 Bionic chip with third-generation Neural Engine

Fast charge with 18W adapter included

8% Off On OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G

Key Specs

6.55-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 3D 90Hz OLED display

Octa-Core (4×A77 2.6GHz + 4×A55 2.0GHz) Dimensity 1000+ 7nm processor with Mali-G77 MC9 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1

Dual SIM

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4350mAh battery

9% Off On Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G

Key Specs

6.9-inch Quad HD+ (3088 × 1440 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 990 7nm EUV processor with ARM Mali-G77MP11 GPU

LTE- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB/512GB (UFS 3.1) storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

5G - 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB/512GB (UFS 3.1) storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 10 with OneUI

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

108MP rear camera + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

10MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (typical) battery

18% Off On Mi 10T 5G

Key Specs

6.67 Inch FHD+ AMOLED 144Hz Display

2.84GHz Snapdragon 865 7nm Processor

6/8GB RAM With 128GB ROM

Dual SIM

64MP + 13MP + 5MP Triple Rear Cameras With LED Flash

20MP Front Camera

5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5

NFC

USB Type-C

5000 MAh Battery

17% Off On Mi 10T Pro 5G

Key Specs

6.67 Inch FHD+ LCD 144Hz Display

2.84GHz Snapdragon 865 7nm Processor

8GB RAM With 128GB ROM

Dual SIM

108MP + 13MP + 5MP Triple Rear Cameras With LED Flash

20MP Front Camera

5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.1

NFC

USB Type-C

5000 mAh Battery

25% Off On LG Wing

Key Specs

6.8-inch (2440 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20.5: 9 aspect ratio P-OLED display, 3.9-inch (1240 x 1080 pixels) 1.15:1 G-OLED second screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU

8GB RAM

128GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 10

64MP rear camera + 13MP + 12MP Rear Camera

32MP pop-up front-facing camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (Typical) battery

38% Off On Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

Key Specs