Just In
- 34 min ago Huawei Mate X2 Foldable Smartphone With 8-Inch OLED Display, Kirin 9000 SoC Launched
-
- 1 hr ago iQOO 7 India Variant With Snapdragon 888 SoC Appears On Geekbench
- 1 hr ago Black Shark 4 Bags 3C Certification Ahead Of Launch; To Feature 120W Fast Charging
- 2 hrs ago Netflix Launches Downloads For You Feature: Here's How To Use It
Don't Miss
- Automobiles Tata Safari Adventure Persona Edition: Here Are All Changes Over The Standard SUV
- Movies Hrithik Roshan Opts Out Of OTT Debut Project; Hindi Remake Of The Night Manager Now Shelved
- News You have ability to move things from patterns to patents: PM Modi IIT Kharagpur convention
- Lifestyle Sushmita Sen, Kiara Advani, And Zareen Khan Make Stunning Statement In Black At The Awards Night
- Sports New Zealand players have been overlooked for second rate Australians in IPL: Simon Doull
- Finance Thinking of Gold Loan? Things to Consider Before Applying
- Education GATE 2021 Answer Key: IIT Bombay To Release Official Answer Key On March 2
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In South India In March
Amazon Fab Phone Fest 2021: Get Up To 40% Off On Premium Smartphones
Amazon India has kicked off the Fab Phone Fest sale for February 2021. During this sale that will last until February 25, the online retailer will provide a slew of discounts and offers that you might have not seen before. As a part of the Amazon Fab Phone Fest, you will be able to get your hands on select smartphones at up to 40% off.
Besides, Amazon India has teamed up with Kotak Bank to provide an additional instant discount of 10% to the Kotak Bank credit cardholders. Also, there are no-cost EMI payment options, discount coupons and exchange offers too.
Do you want to upgrade your smartphone now? Well, check out the offers you can avail of on Amazon right now from here.
OnePlus 8 Pro (EMI starts at Rs. 2,589. No Cost EMI available)
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.78-inch (3168 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 120Hz 19.8:9 Fluid AMOLED display
- 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
- Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera + 48MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing Camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4510mAh battery
OnePlus 8T 5G (EMI starts at Rs. 2,024. No Cost EMI available)
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.55-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 402 ppi 20:9 Fluid AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR 10+, 1100 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 11 with OxygenOS 11
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera + 16MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh battery
19% Off On Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G (EMI starts at Rs. 3,860. No Cost EMI available)
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display
- Android Pie v10.0 operating system with 2.9GHz Exynos 2100 octa core processor
- Triple rear camera setup- Main Camera 12MP Dual Pixel + Ultra Wide 12MP Camera + Tele1 3X 64MP Camera
- 10MP front Dual Pixel Camera
- 8GB RAM
- 128GB internal Storage
- Dual SIM (nano+nano) dual-standby (5G+5G)
- 4800mAH lithium-ion battery
New Apple iPhone 12 Pro (EMI starts at Rs. 5,644. No Cost EMI available)
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch (15.5 cm diagonal) Super Retina XDR display
- Ceramic Shield, tougher than any smartphone glass
- A14 Bionic chip, the fastest chip ever in a smartphone
- Pro camera system with 12MP Rear Camera
- 12MP TrueDepth front camera with Night mode, 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording
- Industry-leading IP68 water resistance
17% Off On Apple iPhone 11 Pro
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.8-inch (14.7 cm diagonal) Super Retina XDR OLED display
- Water and dust resistant (4 meters for up to 30 minutes, IP68)
- Triple-camera system with 12MP Ultra Wide, Wide, and Telephoto cameras; Night mode, Portrait mode, and 4K video up to 60fps
- 12MP TrueDepth front camera with Portrait mode, 4K video, and Slo-Mo
- Face ID for secure authentication
- A13 Bionic chip with third-generation Neural Engine
- Fast charge with 18W adapter included
8% Off On OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.55-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 3D 90Hz OLED display
- Octa-Core (4×A77 2.6GHz + 4×A55 2.0GHz) Dimensity 1000+ 7nm processor with Mali-G77 MC9 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1
- Dual SIM
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4350mAh battery
9% Off On Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.9-inch Quad HD+ (3088 × 1440 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 990 7nm EUV processor with ARM Mali-G77MP11 GPU
- LTE- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB/512GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- 5G - 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB/512GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 10 with OneUI
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 108MP rear camera + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 10MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (typical) battery
18% Off On Mi 10T 5G
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.67 Inch FHD+ AMOLED 144Hz Display
- 2.84GHz Snapdragon 865 7nm Processor
- 6/8GB RAM With 128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 64MP + 13MP + 5MP Triple Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 20MP Front Camera
- 5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE
- WiFi 6
- Bluetooth 5
- NFC
- USB Type-C
- 5000 MAh Battery
17% Off On Mi 10T Pro 5G
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.67 Inch FHD+ LCD 144Hz Display
- 2.84GHz Snapdragon 865 7nm Processor
- 8GB RAM With 128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 108MP + 13MP + 5MP Triple Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 20MP Front Camera
- 5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE
- WiFi 6
- Bluetooth 5.1
- NFC
- USB Type-C
- 5000 mAh Battery
25% Off On LG Wing
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.8-inch (2440 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20.5: 9 aspect ratio P-OLED display, 3.9-inch (1240 x 1080 pixels) 1.15:1 G-OLED second screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU
- 8GB RAM
- 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 10
- 64MP rear camera + 13MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 32MP pop-up front-facing camera
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (Typical) battery
OnePlus 8 Pro (EMI starts at Rs. 2,589. No Cost EMI available)
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.78-inch (3168 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 120Hz 19.8:9 Fluid AMOLED display with up 1,300 nits brightness, 3D Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
- Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera + 48MP + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4510mAh battery
38% Off On Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch Full HD+ (2400 × 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display, 407 PPI, 120Hz refresh rate
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 990 7nm EUV processor with ARM Mali-G77MP11 GPU
- 6GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 128GB internal storage
- 8GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 128GB/256GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 10 with OneUI
- Single SIM / Hybrid SIM
- 12MP rear camera + 8MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA Sub6 / mmWave (Optional), Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh Battery
-
21,999
-
1,04,999
-
49,999
-
64,999
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
59,499
-
49,990
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
9,999
-
15,018
-
7,630
-
15,900
-
13,250
-
13,505
-
30,460
-
8,676
-
28,000
-
22,000