Amazon will not sell Google Nest's smart home devices anymore

Amidst the ongoing conflict between popular e-commerce portal Amazon and the search giant Google, there are some new developments in the case. Well, Amazon has now decided not to sell any of the new products from Google's smart home division Nest, once its current stock runs out.

According to Business Insider, Amazon, in a conference call late last year, told Nest that it would not be listing any of Nest's new products, including smart thermostat and home security products, among others, on its website.

After weeks of being unresponsive to Nest, Amazon has informed that the directive 'came from the top,' something Nest took to mean that it had been handed down by CEO Jeff Bezos. However, there has been no direct confirmation on this, the report said.

As a result of Amazon's decision, Nest decided to stop selling any of its products through Amazon, meaning the limited number of Nest devices listed on Amazon are expected to disappear from the site once current inventory is sold out.

The company has also determined to remove its current set of older products from Amazon because it wanted to be able to offer its full portfolio of devices or nothing at all, the report said.

However, Amazon's move marks the latest development in their rocky relationship over the future of the smart home. The online retailer had steadfastly refused to sell some Google-branded products like the Google Home voice assistant speaker and the company's Pixel smartphones earlier.

In December 2017, the online retailer said it would restart sales of the Chromecast streaming device, but we have not noticed any progress. Last summer, Amazon launched a Prime Video app for Android, but it's yet to add support for streaming its content with a Chromecast. On its part, Google had removed YouTube from Amazon's Fire TV streaming products and the Echo Show/Spot, claiming that Amazon has violated its terms of service with those implementations of the YouTube app.

As of now, both Nest and Amazon have not provided any official comment.

Inputs from IANS