AmazonBasics Microwave (smart) officially launched for Rs 4300: Alexa make my popcorn

Price and availability

The AmazonBasics Microwave is priced at $60 (Rs 4,300) and will be available in the US by the end of 2018. As of now, there is no information on the launch of the AmazonBasics Microwave in India what so ever. As anyone can speculate, the AmazonBasics Microwave will be available exclusively on Amazon (dot) com.

Unique features of AmazonBasics Microwave

Powered by Alexa Connect Kit

Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity

Dash replenishment enabled (pre-order popcorns with one-touch button)

Completable with Alexa smart speakers

Does all things that a normal Microwave can do

AmazonBasics Microwave design and specifications

For an untrained eye, the AmazonBasics Microwave does look similar to the normal day to day Microwave. Albeit, the Amazon's version of Microwave is a feature-packed technological marvel, that does not cost a bomb.

The Microwave does not have a built-in Alexa feature. However, it can be paired with nearby Alexa smart speakers and one can give commands via the same. So, Alexa makes popcorn is now a reality.

As the AmazonBasics Microvawe comes with Alexa Connect Kit, third-party developers can access the same to make apps and commands that can work with the AmazonBasics Microwave and other Alexa powered devices.