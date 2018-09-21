ENGLISH

AmazonBasics Microwave (smart) officially launched for Rs 4300: Alexa make my popcorn

AmazonBasics Microwave can receive voice commands

By

    Amazon has been offering high-quality accessories, home furnishing, headphones and more on the AmazonBasics line of devices. And now, the company has launched a new kitchen accessory, the AmazonBasics Microwave with a dedicated button to make popcorn.

    Price and availability

    The AmazonBasics Microwave is priced at $60 (Rs 4,300) and will be available in the US by the end of 2018. As of now, there is no information on the launch of the AmazonBasics Microwave in India what so ever. As anyone can speculate, the AmazonBasics Microwave will be available exclusively on Amazon (dot) com.

    Unique features of AmazonBasics Microwave

     

    • Powered by Alexa Connect Kit
    • Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity
    • Dash replenishment enabled (pre-order popcorns with one-touch button)
    • Completable with Alexa smart speakers
    • Does all things that a normal Microwave can do

     

    AmazonBasics Microwave design and specifications

    For an untrained eye, the AmazonBasics Microwave does look similar to the normal day to day Microwave. Albeit, the Amazon's version of Microwave is a feature-packed technological marvel, that does not cost a bomb.

    The Microwave does not have a built-in Alexa feature. However, it can be paired with nearby Alexa smart speakers and one can give commands via the same. So, Alexa makes popcorn is now a reality.

    As the AmazonBasics Microvawe comes with Alexa Connect Kit, third-party developers can access the same to make apps and commands that can work with the AmazonBasics Microwave and other Alexa powered devices.

    Story first published: Friday, September 21, 2018, 12:12 [IST]
