Apple AirPods 2 will respond to "Hey Siri" command: report

The iOS 12.2 beta version might have spilled the beans for Apple. The new update comes with a strong indication that the next-gen AirPods will respond to "Hey Siri." 9to5Mac has found a setup screen for the AirPods within the new beta version of the OS, that clearly states that users will be able to summon Siri via the wireless earbuds.

While the AirPods available right now don't support this feature, rumors suggest that the company is working on a new version which will be launched this year. The setup screen will allow users to configure a new pair of earbuds to respond to their voice.

According to the report, the new AirPods will automatically recognize the "Hey Siri" command, letting users call the voice assistant even when the phone is in the pocket or bag. Also, users don't have to tap to summon Siri.

The company is yet to announce anything definite about a new version of the AirPods. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who's known for his accurate predictions, claimed that the AirPods 2 will have wireless charging.

A DigiTimes report also said that the new earbuds will have health monitoring features and will see the light of day in the first half of the year.

Besides, Apple, as a part of the restructuring process, has laid off over 200 employees this week, reports CNBC. The move was confirmed by an Apple spokesperson revealing that some of the employees who are working on the Project Titan have been moved to other divisions.