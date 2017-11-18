Apple HomePod smart speaker release delayed to early 2018

Apple first introduced the HomePod smart speaker powered by Siri earlier this year at the WWDC 2017. The device was supposed to launch towards the end of 2017. However, things are not going as planned.

According to a report by Tech Crunch, Apple has pushed back the release of the HomePod speaker to early 2018. The company revealed this information through a statement sent to the publication. Basically, the Cupertino-giant needs a little more time before the HomePod speaker hits the shelves. After months of waiting, this news surely comes as a disappointment for Apple fans.

The statement made by Apple reads, "We can't wait for people to experience HomePod, Apple's breakthrough wireless speaker for the home, but we need a little more time before it's ready for our customers. We'll start shipping in the US, UK, and Australia in early 2018."

Apple being Apple, did not reveal the reason behind the delay. Presumably, the company is just making some tweaks to Siri to make it more advanced. That being said, it is just guesswork with no solid proof in hand.

Apple HomePod is a 7-inch smart speaker that has abilities to play music, check the news and control the other connected devices. The device uses spatial awareness in order to sense its location in any room and adjust the audio automatically. The HomePod carries a price tag of $349 (approximately Rs. 22,700).

The device sports a woofer that is designed by Apple. The woofer renders clean and deep bass and custom array comprising of seven beam-forming tweeters. The speaker has Siri, Apple's voice assistant and wireless access to Apple Music Library.

The HomePod has six mics that facilitate easier interactions. The device can learn user preferences and handle advanced searches within the library. Also, it will send messages and provide updates on sports, weather, and news. It can also control other smart home devices taking Siri's help to turn the lights on and off. Under the hood, the HomePod is powered by Apple's A8 chipset.