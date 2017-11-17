iOS 11.1.2 update fixes Apple iPhone X's unresponsiveness issue in cold weather

The 10th-anniversary edition of Apple's iPhones is not without shortcomings. Ever since it hit the shelves, many iPhone X users have complained about facing some issue or the other.

For example, last week it was reported that the Apple iPhone X stops working in cold temperatures. One particular user event vented his spleen on Reddit as his smartphone unresponsive just seconds after stepping into cold weather. The anger is justified considering that someone has spent almost $1,000 on the mobile device. Soon after that, Apple gave a statement to the publication The Loop, assuring its fans that an upcoming software update would fix the issue.

Keeping the promise, Apple is now pushing out iOS 11.1.2 update to iPhones as well as iPads. While the update doesn't bring any major changes, it fixes the cold weather input bug on the iPhone X. So after receiving the latest update, the smartphone is not expected to become unresponsive to touch even after a rapid temperature drop. This surely comes as a cheering news to the iPhone X users residing in cold regions.

Besides this, the iOS 11.1.2 update also "addresses an issue that could cause distortion in Live Photos and videos captured with iPhone X." The changelog for the update mentions only these two points. It may be disappointing for some users that the update doesn't include any new security patch. The company's support page reveals the iOS 11.1.2 has the security content of 11.1.

So far, all of iOS 11's updates have mainly been bug fixes. Unfortunately, Apple Pay Cash, which is one of the most significant features of the iOS 11 has not been introduced yet. The company is currently testing this feature in the iOS 11.2 Beta.