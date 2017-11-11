iPhone X becomes unresponsive in cold weather conditions: Apple to roll out a fix soon

Last week some Apple iPhone X users started complaining about their phone screen not working in cold temperatures. A Reddit thread also emerged on the topic where the user was complaining that his iPhone became unresponsive just seconds after stepping into cold weather. Some commenters reported similar issues in the same thread.

Apple has said that iPhones, iPads, and the iPod touch are only built to run at ambient temperatures between 32 and 95 Fahrenheit. So using the phone beyond the given limits could cause the device to "change its behavior to regulate its temperature," and the device could also shut down.

This issue though is very critical when it comes to iPhone X since it has a full-screen display and users can get stuck without having an option to go back as there is no Home button. While such case has emerged Apple has admitted that the iPhone X can temporarily lose touch functionality in cold weather conditions.

"It appears the 'coldgate' problem with iPhone X was happening at temperatures close to zero degrees but still within the recommended temperature range," 9to5Mac reported late on Thursday.

The publication has further quoted Apple as saying,"In certain conditions, the iPhone X will temporarily be unable to respond to user input if the temperature of the surrounding environment suddenly dropped."

However, Apple is reportedly planning a software update to fix the issue. The iPhone maker has assured that it will be bringing a fix in an upcoming software update as it does not appear to be an inherent hardware fault.

The company has not specified an exact time-frame for the "coldgate" bug-fix but it is most likely to be rolled into iOS 11.2. It may take some time though. iOS 11.2 update is currently being tested in beta programme and will be the first major update to bring a new feature named Apple "Pay Cash" as well.

Meanwhile, Apple iPhone X users have also complained about the OLED burn-in on their phone's display. You can read the full report here.

