Some iPhone X units are facing a display issue again; likely to be hardware problem

Recently Apple iPhone X users complained about the OLED burn-in on their phone's display. However, Apple refused to consider it as a real issue by stating that that screen burn-ins are a frequent phenomenon for OLED displays.

Well, looks like the iPhone X users are yet again facing an issue concerning their phone's display. As reported by MacRumors, an iPhone X user with the Twitter handle @mix0matosis has found a weird green light running vertically along the right or left side of the OLED panel of the smartphone. Apparently, he wasn't the only person to have noticed the problem.

Within one week of the release, at least 25 people have shared photos of their affected iPhone X on Apple Support Communities as well as on various social media platforms.

"Day one and a bright green line has appeared down the right side of the iPhone X," commented Apple Support Communities user benvolio1979.

Another person who is a member of the MacRumors forum, said, "So I was playing with my new phone and all of a sudden, this happened."

It has also been revealed that the issue was not there immediately after taking the iPhones out of the box. The green line suddenly appeared on the affected devices after being used for a while.

The unfortunate thing is, this display issue doesn't seem to be fixable with a software update. Apparently, one user tried to get rid of the problem by restarting his iPhone X. However, to his dismay, the green line was still there even after that.

While Apple has not made a statement on this matter yet, customers who have faced this issue say the company has replaced their devices. This implies the appearance of the green line is probably caused due to a hardware problem. So software updates cannot fix the display issue.

It is worth noting, users from different parts of the world have faced this issue. So it is not region specific.