ASUS announces a slew of gaming products at Computex 2018

ASUS, at Computex 2018 launched a slew of new products. The company expanded its ROG and TUF portfolios with the launch of new devices. The company launched its first gaming smartphone with an innovative 3D vapor-chamber cooling system.

While the TUF lineup included the M5 Mouse, K5 Keyboard, H5 Headset and the GT501 chassis. All these devices are developed by the internal teams. The company also announced the FX10CP desktop and FX504 laptop.

TUF Gaming M5



The TUF Gaming M5 is coated in durable paint that stands up to heavy use. The Omron switches under the left and right buttons are ready for the long haul, too. They're rated to survive 50 million clicks, assuring reliably responsive input for years of regular gaming in even click-centric MOBAs.

And all the buttons are programmable with functions or macros using our Armoury II software, which saves settings for up to three profiles directly on the mouse's internal memory to make them available on any machine. Pixart's PAW3327 optical sensor monitors motion at resolutions up to 6200 DPI.

TUF Gaming K5 keyboard



The TUF Gaming K5 with its splash-proof design can withstand up to 60ml, preventing small spills from ruining the night. The key caps are also covered by three layers of paint - one more than typical keyboards - which helps them hold up to everyday use.

Under each cap, Mech-Brane switches use a specially tuned membrane to mimic the feel of a mechanical design. Five-zone Aura Sync backlighting stretches across the keys, powering a personalized array of colors and effects that can be synchronized with the M5 mouse. As with the M5 mouse, Armoury II lets users record custom macros and save them to onboard storage.

TUF Gaming H5 headset



The TUF Gaming H5 headset features a stainless steel headband that adds strength in a key area. The lightweight design is comfortable to wear for longer gaming sessions that would otherwise test gamers' endurance.

Each ear cup contains a 50mm Essence driver backed by an airtight chamber that improves sound quality. A removable boom hangs down from the left with an analog mic for squad communications. For more immersion, the included USB adapter adds virtual surround sound that puts the user at the center of the action.

Asus join hands with Paytm Mall, launches Vivobook X507

Laptops and desktops



TUF Gaming systems provide an alternative to DIY builds for gamers who want a ready-made desktop or a laptop. The top model's 15.6-inch display offers high refresh rates, quick response, and a wide color gamut. Its 120Hz refresh rate makes gameplay much smoother and with its NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 GPU, the FX504 can hit triple-digit frame rates.

It's available with up to a six-core Intel Core i7-8750H processor with ample horsepower for gaming, live-streaming, and more.