BenQ grabs 29% market share to become no. 1 projector brand in India

BenQ has announced that it is again the no. 1 projector brand in the Indian market with a market share of 29% during H1 2018 as per Futuresource Consulting report. Overall projector market in India in H1 2018, has grown by over 30% as compared to H1 2017 as per Futuresource Consulting report registering one of the fastest growth in Asia Pacific region.

Majority of this high growth can be attributed to the increased government spendings to upgrade education infrastructure. During H1 2018, BenQ has sold more than 50 thousand projectors and has become the first ever brand to do so.

In the 4K projector market, over-all BenQ's market share in India in H1 2018 has been 43.3%. In the fast-growing 4K Home Entertainment Projector Segment also, BenQ has 58% market share now in H1 2018.

Previously the company unveiled their new Home Entertainment TK800 DLP sports projector in a new avatar. Giving today's sports fanatics, a 4K quality celebration, BenQ organized a live match viewing experience on the new TK800. This screening aimed at celebrating the FIFA fever around the world, and giving sports enthusiast a custom-tailored sports mode, with an easy setup flexibility.

The new 4K sports projector was put to test with a live match screening of FIFA match between Costa Rica & Brazil as the new TK800 can provide quality image because of the 4K upscaling function converting 1080p resolution into a 4K quality experience. BenQ TK800 with its unique "Sports mode" "Football mode" and high brightness of 3000AL, is ideal for a better image. The sports fanatics witnessed the first ever experience of a live match in 4K quality on the new BenQ TK800.

Featuring true 4K, 3,840 x 2,160 UHD resolution with 8.3-million distinct pixels, the TK800 produces lifelike realism utilizing projector-optimized HDR to enhance brightness and contrast range with one-step image optimization and automatic HDR natural color rendition. TK800 comes with a lamp life of up to 15000 hours, a first time ever in any Home Entertainment Projector. It is also supported by a 2 years onsite warranty across India.

Football Mode preserves natural skin tones, intensifies the vibrant colors of the lush green grass on the pitch while simultaneously enhancing the clarity of the announcer's commentary over the loud background noise of a cheering crowd in an open-air stadium.