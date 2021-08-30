ENGLISH

    BGMI Redeem Codes For August 30, 2021: Here's How To Get Rewards

    By
    |

    BGMI (Battleground Mobile India) is the option available for PUBG fans in India right now. Krafton, the South Korean developer of this game, has already garnered great traction among players. To reward players of BGMI, the developer offers redemption codes available that can be used in the game. These redeem codes are updated on a regular basis.

     
    The BGMI redeem codes are available for free and anyone can use them. These redeem codes are available online and can be used without any hassle. You will get to know more details about BGMI redeem codes below.

    BGMI Redeem Codes

    Usually, BGMI redeem codes are a unique set of digits and numbers. As it is a battleground game, you can make in-app purchases to get new weapons, skins, etc. These codes are used instead of money to get exciting rewards in the game. Using these codes, users can get exciting rewards that have to be purchased otherwise. Some of these benefits include skin, gun skins, silver coins, UC, outfits, and other game rewards.

    Check out the BGMI redeem codes for August 30, 2021 below.

    Redeem CodeRewardsPeriod
    LEVKIN1QPCZRacer Set (Gold)7D
    ZADROT5QLHPStealth Brigade Set7D
    SIWEST4YLXRAssassin Suit and Assassin BottomN/A
    SD16Z66XHHSCAR-L Gun Skin7D
    R89FPLM9SFree CompanionN/A
    S78FTU2XJNew Skin (M16A4)7D
    PGHZDBTFZ95UM416 Skin ( First 5000 users)N/A
    UKUZBZGWFFree FireworksN/A
    5FG10D33Falcon or OutfitN/A
    BMTCZBZMFSPretty in Pink set and Pretty in Pink Headpiece7D
    JJCZCDZJ9UGolden Pan7D
    VETREL2IMHXBumble Bee Set7D
    MIDASBUY-COMFree rename cardN/A
    TIFZBHZK4ALegendary Outfit7D
    BOBR3IBMTDesert Ranger Set7D
    GPHZDBTFZM24UGun Skin (UMP9)7D
    KARZBZYTRKAR98 Sniper Skin7D
    SD14G84FCCAKM Skin7D
    RNUZBZ9QQOutfitN/A
    TQIZBZ76FMotor Vehicle Skin7D
    DKJU9GTDSMRedeem Code For 1000 Silver FragmentsN/A
    DKJU5LMBPYFree Silver Fragments Redeem CodeN/A
    UCBYSD600600 UC redeem codeN/A

    How To Redeem BGMI Codes

    Some BGMI players might search for BGMI Redemption Centre and where to redeem BGMI Codes. Notably, the BGMI Redemption Centre will offer a platform for players to redeem the codes. Also, you will know how to redeem the codes from below.

    Step 1: Firstly, players of the game have to visit the BGMI official redemption centre at www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com.

     

    Step 2: Players need to paste the specific redeem code in the text field.

    Step 3: On clicking the redeem button, a dialogue box will appear and users have to confirm the details that they have entered. u will be prompted to confirm the details that you have entered.

    Step 4: Users need to verify all the details ans click on the OK button to confirm.

    Monday, August 30, 2021, 9:52 [IST]
