BGMI Redeem Codes For August 30, 2021: Here’s How To Get Rewards
BGMI (Battleground Mobile India) is the option available for PUBG fans in India right now. Krafton, the South Korean developer of this game, has already garnered great traction among players. To reward players of BGMI, the developer offers redemption codes available that can be used in the game. These redeem codes are updated on a regular basis.
The BGMI redeem codes are available for free and anyone can use them. These redeem codes are available online and can be used without any hassle. You will get to know more details about BGMI redeem codes below.
BGMI Redeem Codes
Usually, BGMI redeem codes are a unique set of digits and numbers. As it is a battleground game, you can make in-app purchases to get new weapons, skins, etc. These codes are used instead of money to get exciting rewards in the game. Using these codes, users can get exciting rewards that have to be purchased otherwise. Some of these benefits include skin, gun skins, silver coins, UC, outfits, and other game rewards.
Check out the BGMI redeem codes for August 30, 2021 below.
|Redeem Code
|Rewards
|Period
|LEVKIN1QPCZ
|Racer Set (Gold)
|7D
|ZADROT5QLHP
|Stealth Brigade Set
|7D
|SIWEST4YLXR
|Assassin Suit and Assassin Bottom
|N/A
|SD16Z66XHH
|SCAR-L Gun Skin
|7D
|R89FPLM9S
|Free Companion
|N/A
|S78FTU2XJ
|New Skin (M16A4)
|7D
|PGHZDBTFZ95U
|M416 Skin ( First 5000 users)
|N/A
|UKUZBZGWF
|Free Fireworks
|N/A
|5FG10D33
|Falcon or Outfit
|N/A
|BMTCZBZMFS
|Pretty in Pink set and Pretty in Pink Headpiece
|7D
|JJCZCDZJ9U
|Golden Pan
|7D
|VETREL2IMHX
|Bumble Bee Set
|7D
|MIDASBUY-COM
|Free rename card
|N/A
|TIFZBHZK4A
|Legendary Outfit
|7D
|VETREL2IMHX
|Bumble Bee Set
|7D
|BOBR3IBMT
|Desert Ranger Set
|7D
|GPHZDBTFZM24U
|Gun Skin (UMP9)
|7D
|KARZBZYTR
|KAR98 Sniper Skin
|7D
|SD14G84FCC
|AKM Skin
|7D
|RNUZBZ9QQ
|Outfit
|N/A
|TQIZBZ76F
|Motor Vehicle Skin
|7D
|DKJU9GTDSM
|Redeem Code For 1000 Silver Fragments
|N/A
|DKJU5LMBPY
|Free Silver Fragments Redeem Code
|N/A
|UCBYSD600
|600 UC redeem code
|N/A
How To Redeem BGMI Codes
Some BGMI players might search for BGMI Redemption Centre and where to redeem BGMI Codes. Notably, the BGMI Redemption Centre will offer a platform for players to redeem the codes. Also, you will know how to redeem the codes from below.
Step 1: Firstly, players of the game have to visit the BGMI official redemption centre at www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com.
Step 2: Players need to paste the specific redeem code in the text field.
Step 3: On clicking the redeem button, a dialogue box will appear and users have to confirm the details that they have entered. u will be prompted to confirm the details that you have entered.
Step 4: Users need to verify all the details ans click on the OK button to confirm.
