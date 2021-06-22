Just In
BGMI Redeem Codes For June 22, 2021
Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is trending the charts of late with several millions of downloads on the same day of its release. BGMI, the new battle royale game that was released on June 18, 2021 after it went on pre-registration in May 2021.
Interestingly, it was cleared that the Battlegrounds Mobile India players can retain the profile they created on PUBG Mobile, which has been banned in India. We have already seen how users can import their data from PUBG Mobile to Battlegrounds Mobile India. Now, we have listed the redeem codes of this game to get some rewards.
BGMI Redeem Code For June 22, 2021
The BGMI redeem codes can be used to get various redemption and awards. You can more details about the redeem codes and rewards from the company website. Notably, you can use the BGMI redeem codes to collect rewards, UC and Silver coins within the game. Do keep in mind that these rewards are set by BGMI and only the game developers are responsible to provide these for players.
For the uninitiated, those who pre-registered for the game via Google Play Store would have already got the regards. If you have not participated in the BGMI pre-registration, then you will not get any reward, skin and UC for free. In that case, you can use the BGMI redeem codes to redeem the rewards and get some exciting rewards. Given that BGMI has some extra features and costumes for players than PUBG, these redeem codes will help you get those rewards.
How To Use BGMI Redeem Codes?
BGMI has various features that can be obtained via in-app purchases. These features can be purchased using UCs but it requires money to buy UC with their own money. These features include vehicle skins, new outfits, new skins for guns, recon masks, new hats, etc. If you do not want to spend to buy these features, then you can use the redeem codes. Check out the BGMI redeem codes that will give you the UC price list.
60 - UC Rs. 75
300 - UC Rs. 380
600 - UC Rs. 750
1500 - UC Rs. 1,900
3000 - UC Rs. 3,800
6000 - UC Rs. 7,500
Here are the redeem codes.
VETREL2IMHX Bumble Bee Set (Time Limited)
MIDASBUY-COM Redeem this code and get a free rename card
ZADROT5QLHP Stealth Brigade Set (Time Limited)
Here's how to use the redeem codes.
Step 1: First, go to the official BGMI redemption center.
Step 2: Enter your character ID along with the latest redeem codes that we have shared.
Step 3: Fill the captcha and hit 'ENTER'
Step 4: The rewards will be automatically credited to your account.
That's it! These are the BGMI redeem codes available for now and the revised UC price list. You can get more details as we update you with the latest developments regarding Battlegrounds Mobile India.
