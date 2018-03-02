Buy JioFi at Rs. 1,999 and enjoy free data and vouchers worth Rs. 3,595

JioFi 4G hotspot was launched initially at Rs. 1,999 and was made available at a discounted price point of Rs. 999 from September 2017. Now, it looks like the company will again increase the cost of the JioFi 4G hotspot to Rs. 1,999. However, it is believed that that the same will be bundled along with data and vouchers making it beneficial for the customers.

On spending Rs. 1,999 to buy the JioFi, users will get data and vouchers worth Rs. 3,595. The freebies will include Rs. 1,295 worth data and Rs. 2,300 worth vouchers from AJIO, Paytm, and Reliance Digital. According to the official website, those who do not want this free data and vouchers can still purchase the JioFi at Rs. 999.

When it comes to the free data worth Rs. 1,295, users have the liberty to choose the right plan based on the data they get on a daily basis from 1.5GB of 4G data per day and 100 SMS per day for 28 days for 8 cycles, 2GB data per day and 100 SMS per day for 28 days for 6 cycles, and 3GB and 100 SMS per day for 28 days for 8 cycles for 4 cycles.

The overall value of the vouchers will be Rs. 2,300 and users can get offers on Paytm, AJIO and Reliance Digital. On the whole, there will be goodies worth Rs. 3,595 on buying the JioFi for Rs 1,999. The vouchers will be added to the MyJio account of the users.

This offer is now live and interested buyers can purchase the hotspot device from the Jio website to enjoy the benefits. Notably, the company is also offering Jio SIM home delivery along with the JioFi device. But it requires a local Aadhaar Card and the SIM activation will be done at the time of delivery.

The JioFi 4G hotspot device renders 4G data and HD voice even on calls made using 2G and 3G smartphones. It is capable of connecting up to 10 devices to the internet at the same time. So, are you interested in buying the JioFi with the freebies as mentioned above?