Dyson launches Airwrap Hair Styler with Heat Control System in India

Technology company Dyson has announced the launch of the Dyson Airwrap in India. It allows you to achieve voluminous curls, natural waves and smooth finish at home.

The new device comes with intelligent heat control and powered by Dyson V9 digital motor which is capable of providing air at 110,000RPM speeds with 3,000pa pressure.

The motor spins to create an area of high pressure at the top of the styling barrel. A high-velocity jet of air disperses out of six air slots around the barrel, the company said in a statement. Adding that this generates a physical phenomenon known as the Coanda effect which allows the hair to curl around the barrel to style.

"We have been obsessively manipulating airflow for more than 25 years. Our expertise in aerodynamics is one of our core technologies. Harnessing the power of Dyson's digital motor we have engineered a truly unique styling tool preventing extreme heat damage when styling. I'm immensely proud of what our engineers have achieved." James Dyson, Founder & Inventor.

The Dyson Airwrap styler comes in three different variants with specific attachments, designed with different hair types and desired looks in mind.

The machine's styling brushes are also engineered to take advantage of the Coanda effect.

In order to keep the airflow focused on the desired styling direction engineers incorporated a switching mechanism. This directs airflow according to the tension in the brush. No matter which way you brush through hair strands, the air flows in the direction of your hair. This helps achieve a stylist-inspired smooth finish.

The Dyson Airwrap styler is designed to retain optimum amount of moisture in hair necessary for proper styling and is not for blow drying.

The newly launched styler will be available across India from January 2019 at the Dyson Demo stores in DLF Promenade and Select City Walk in New Delhi and VR Mall in Bangalore, Dyson online and through In-Home Demo Service in NCR, Bangalore, and Mumbai and through online partners- Nykaa and Amazon.