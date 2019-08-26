FFA Warns US Citizens Against Use Of Weaponized Drones; Will Charge $25,000 News oi-Karan Sharma

You must have seen a lot of videos on YouTube of experimenting weapon with drones. Some are with firearms, flame throwers, fireworks and other harmful items. The combination of drone and all these items must look stunning from a mobile phone screen, but the FFA (Federal Aviation Administration of the United States) finds it extremely dangerous for others.

FFA published a notice in which it is warning the general public that it is illegal to fly a drone with a weapon attached on it. According to the notice, it's a very dangerous combination and can you can harm the user as well as others.

"Perhaps you've seen online photos and videos of drones with attached guns, bombs, fireworks, flamethrowers, and other dangerous items. Do not consider attaching any items such as these to a drone because operating a drone with such an item may result in significant harm to a person and to your bank account," FFA notice reads.

According to the notice, if someone is caught operating a drone with such items then it is a violation of Section 363 of the 2018 FAA Reauthorization Act. Under this act, operators are subject to pay a civil penalties of up to $25,000 (approx Rs 16,26,50,000).

However, you can take authorization from the Administrator of the FAA to conduct the operation by giving valid reasons. You can get the permission to operate such drones if you're a defense contractor, a filmmaker, or you assure them that it will be operated with extra measure and security.

So, if you have such drones then it's better to dismantle the weapon part or get proper permission before throwing them in the air. The rules are very strict against uploading a video on YouTube or posting images on social media websites of such drones.

Best Mobiles in India