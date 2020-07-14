ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Fujifilm Instax Mini Link Smartphone Printer Launched For Rs. 9,499

    By
    |

    Fujifilm has announced the launch of the Instax Mini Link smartphone printer in India. This new small and portable instant printer for smartphones is priced at Rs. 9,499. This gadget can print photos on your smartphone on Fujifilm Instax Mini Instant Films. Also, users get some customization options before printing the photos.

    Fujifilm Instax Mini Link Smartphone Printer Launched For Rs. 9,499

     

    The Fujifilm Instax Mini Link smartphone printer provides users with an easy and quick way to print copies of photos available on their smartphones. The printed photos will measure 62mm x 46mm and a resolution of 12.5 dots/mm.

    Fujifilm Instax Mini Link Smartphone Printer Details

    What's interesting is that the Fujifilm Instax Mini Link can be used with a smartphone or a Fujifilm camera with Bluetooth connectivity support. And, the device can be connected to the printer via Bluetooth 4.2 to print photos in just 12 seconds.

    The smartphone printer from Fujifilm is extremely lightweight and measures about 200 grams. The Instax Mini Link app provides customization options such as rotation, brightness adjustments, and filter selection. There are three color options including Dusky Pink, Dark Denim, and Ash White.

    It features well-rounded corners and comes in a square shape. There is a textured finish at both its front and rear. And, the Instax logo is seen clearly in the middle of one side. As per the company, the smartphone printer uses an array of OLEDs to print the photos internally. Detailing on the Instax app, it can be downloaded via the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. It lets you make use of 14 collages as well as 3 split styles in an attempt to customize the images.

    There are some nifty features in the Fujifilm Instax Mini Link smartphone printer. It lets users tilt the printer to zoom in and zoom out, and flip the same horizontally or vertically to change the connected app mode.

     

    Fujifilm Instax Mini Link Price

    The Fujifilm Instax Mini smartphone printer is priced at Rs. 9,499. The smartphone printer is listed for sale on Amazon India. There are offers such as no-cost EMI payment options as well.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: fujifilm news gadgets
    Story first published: Tuesday, July 14, 2020, 15:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 14, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X