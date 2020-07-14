Fujifilm Instax Mini Link Smartphone Printer Launched For Rs. 9,499 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Fujifilm has announced the launch of the Instax Mini Link smartphone printer in India. This new small and portable instant printer for smartphones is priced at Rs. 9,499. This gadget can print photos on your smartphone on Fujifilm Instax Mini Instant Films. Also, users get some customization options before printing the photos.

The Fujifilm Instax Mini Link smartphone printer provides users with an easy and quick way to print copies of photos available on their smartphones. The printed photos will measure 62mm x 46mm and a resolution of 12.5 dots/mm.

Fujifilm Instax Mini Link Smartphone Printer Details

What's interesting is that the Fujifilm Instax Mini Link can be used with a smartphone or a Fujifilm camera with Bluetooth connectivity support. And, the device can be connected to the printer via Bluetooth 4.2 to print photos in just 12 seconds.

The smartphone printer from Fujifilm is extremely lightweight and measures about 200 grams. The Instax Mini Link app provides customization options such as rotation, brightness adjustments, and filter selection. There are three color options including Dusky Pink, Dark Denim, and Ash White.

It features well-rounded corners and comes in a square shape. There is a textured finish at both its front and rear. And, the Instax logo is seen clearly in the middle of one side. As per the company, the smartphone printer uses an array of OLEDs to print the photos internally. Detailing on the Instax app, it can be downloaded via the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. It lets you make use of 14 collages as well as 3 split styles in an attempt to customize the images.

There are some nifty features in the Fujifilm Instax Mini Link smartphone printer. It lets users tilt the printer to zoom in and zoom out, and flip the same horizontally or vertically to change the connected app mode.

Fujifilm Instax Mini Link Price

The Fujifilm Instax Mini smartphone printer is priced at Rs. 9,499. The smartphone printer is listed for sale on Amazon India. There are offers such as no-cost EMI payment options as well.

