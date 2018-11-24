Fujifilm launches Second Graphic Arts Demo Centre in Gurugram

Fujifilm India Pvt Ltd announces the launch of its Second Graphic Arts Demo Centre in Gurugram.

The Demo Centre has been designed to demonstrate Fujifilm India's latest innovations in graphic arts technology and will give a first-hand experience of the company's wide-format printing prowess. This is the second such facility in India, the first one being located in Mumbai.

Haruto Iwata - Managing Director, Fujifilm India Pvt Ltd., said "The objective of opening a Demo Centre is to give a live experience of our printing products to our customers as 'Seeing is Believing'. With our world-class printing technology, we are committed to providing the best user experience. Our Acuity range of printers has been a success with their speed, quality, and precision in work. Moreover, they are energy efficient and much kinder to the environment. We look forward to adding more products to our Centre going forward.

The Demo Centre will house Fujifilm's latest version of Acuity LED 3200R and Acuity EY wide format printers. These super-wide printers with LED UV technology, can print on a range of rigid and flexible media for different types of application.

SM Ramprasad, Head- Graphic Arts Business, Fujifilm India Pvt. Ltd. added, "We want our customers not just to experience our products, but to experience the complete application which can create a lasting impact for their brands in the sign and graphic communications. Also, our customers can see for themselves the value that our solutions can bring to their business."

According to a company, the demonstration center is part of Fujifilm India's aggressive expansion plan as the company is targeting double-digit growth for its business, of which the Graphics Arts segment is a key driver for growth.

The company has already crossed 100 units of Acuity Installations in India, selling almost five to six units per month. It is now targeting doubling its current installations on the Acuity range with more innovative products with a focus on tier 2 and tier 3 markets as well.