HP Ink Tank Wireless 419 Review: Superior performance with low-cost printing

Design

While talking about the design I must say that the printer looks very attractive with the combination of blue and black color. It is a compact printer which will not take much of your desk space. It comes with an A4 size paper input flap on the top and an output flap on the bottom.

The build quality of the printer looks solid which is build of high-quality plastic. With the glossy blue the printer looks more classic and decent. However, it's very difficult to differentiate with the printers because most of them come with the same design. Apart from the design the print also houses a small LCD display panel which will show you the printing status.

On the right side, you get the ink tank which is made up of transparent plastic allowing users to keep a trank on the status of the ink. On the rare panel, you have a power input port along with a USB output which will allow you to connect the printer with your PC and Laptop. Apart from its compact design the weigh of the printer is also very light, it weighs around 4.67 KG. Overall, the printer qualifies as a good looking compact printer that fits well with the surroundings.

Set up

When it comes to connectivity, the HP Ink Tank Wireless 419 offers a wireless and wired connectivity, you can connect the device with more than two smartphones via Wi-Fi and a PC with the help of USB cable. You have the upper hand of sending a number of prints from different devices. The printer is compatible with macOS, Windows and also with Android and iOS devices.

During my use, I haven't faced any issue while setting up the printer with the PC or my iOS device. All you need to do is to connect the HP Ink Tank Wireless 419 to your PC or Laptop with the USB connector and you can see the printer on your computer. For connecting it with your iOS device you need to turn on the Wi-Fi on the printer and pair it with your smartphone. Pair your devices with the 419 printer is really very easy for anyone.

So with the e-printing technology, you can print documents and pictures directly with your smartphone.

Performance

While talking about the performance I must that the HP Ink Tank Wireless 419 flabbergasted me. The quality of the print proves that this is the best printer in this price range. I have used the printer for printing document with really difficult fonts and also I have dozens of pictures I have printer in full A4 size resolution. After using the printer for more than a week I happy to say that the printing quality is best in class and fast too.

The print speed of the device is also very impressive and the printer churning out 15-18 prints while using black ink and 12-14 prints while performing the color prints. Do remember that these figures are only for the text documents. You can see some changes with the documents full of images.

While talking about the scanning and copying the documents, the HP Ink Tank Wireless 419 takes the same time as a normal printer. It takes 10-20 seconds to scan a document. However, the copying part is fast enough.

Verdict

Overall The HP Ink Tank Wireless 419 didn't miss any chance to impress me and during my use, I have not witnessed any issue with the flow of printing or any error with the printer in terms of software. The HP Ink Tank Wireless 419 performance really good and it's highly recommendable. In this price range, HP is offering a really good deal. You can grab the printer for Rs 9,999 from Flipkart.

In my opinion, the HP Ink Tank Wireless 419 is a worthy competitor with pro-level features under its belt. If you are the one who is looking for a new printer which requires less maintenance and offers cheap prints, then this is will be the best buy for you.