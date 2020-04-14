ENGLISH

    Huawei Patents Smart Speaker With Support For Celia Voice Assistant

    Huawei has been working on its new agenda of 1 + 8 + N where 1 includes the smartphone lineup, 8 for various gadgets like PCs, tablets, speakers, and so on, and N for the company's expanding IoT. The company recently filed a new design patent for a new smart speaker at the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO).

    Huawei Smart Speaker Patented: What To Expect
    Huawei Smart Speaker Design

    The design of the patent Huawei smart speaker comes with an oval design with the top portion slightly raised. The images also reveal that the front side of the smart speaker houses the power button and the volume controls. There is also a Bluetooth and a circular button, which might function to change tracks.

    The patented Huawei smart speaker images reveal a USB port on the left side, most likely meant for charging. The smart speaker might also support a microSD card slot on the left side. The Huawei Smart Speaker will likely have support for the Huawei voice assistant - Celia.

    To Recall, Huawei launched the Celia voice assistant along with the Huawei P40 series and came in-built with these devices. More concrete details about the Huawei smart speaker are unknown yet, but it's expected to have a couple of other smart features as well.

    Since Huawei is planning on further expanding it's IoT portfolio, the company might extend support via the smart speaker as well. At the moment, it's unclear if the Huawei smart speaker will hit the market as it's still in the early development stage and the company hasn't given any official statement yet.

     

    It should also be noted that the Chinese company might be covering all its bases with the new patent. Also, since the detailed images have already surfaced online, Huawei might already be working on the smart speaker. A few reports also note that it might be an affordable smart speaker from the company.

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 14, 2020, 18:12 [IST]
    X