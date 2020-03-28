Huawei Sound X With Dual Subwoofers, 360-Degree Sound Launched News oi-Karan Sharma

Huawei has joined hands with Devialet, a luxury speaker brand which is known for its wide range of offerings. With the collaboration, the company has launched its latest speaker called the Huawei Sound X. The highlights of the speaker are Hi-Res certification, Huawei Share, Speaker Active Matching, and more.

According to the reports, the newly launched speaker looks similar to Apple's HomePod. It sports a tubular design and comes equipped with six tweeters and dual subwoofers. The company said that it can produce 360-degree sound.

Under the hood, the Huawei Sound X comes with Devialet's Speaker Active Matching technology which is capable of configuring the speaker specifically to its characteristic. The company claims that the bass can go as low as 40Hz and high up to 20mm.

The Huawei Sound X also comes with Devialet's Push-Push Acoustic Design and it is equipped with a symmetrical dual subwoofer which ensures that there is no out vibration on the speaker and suppresses distortion at any volume.

Moreover, the speaker uses a Huawei sound algorithm on its 6 powerful tweeters which are capable of producing surround sound with a frequency of up to 40Khz.

The Sound X sports Hi-Res certification along with Huawei share support, which this audio can play instantly on the speaker with a simple tap. On the top, the newly launched speaker features a colourful ring which sports laser-carved touch-sensitive buttons. These buttons can be used to control the audio, volume, shuffle music tracks, mute, and more.

"When you're listening to a song on your phone and want to really feel it, give HUAWEI Sound X a tap. It instantly takes over, breathing new life into your music with its dual subwoofers and automatic sound field awareness," reads the official post.

The company has not announced the pricing of the Sound X. However, it has been expected that the company will launch the device in a premium segment price point.

