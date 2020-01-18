FCC Filing Shows Lenovo Working On Standalone VR Headset News oi-Sharmishte Datti

VR headsets are certain to get some major improvements in 2020 with many tech makers pitching in for improved designs and better user experience. Plus, companies that hadn't designed VR or AR headsets are now beginning to explore the virtual landscape. While Lenovo has stepped into the VR world, it is trying out again with a new pair of VR headsets.

New Lenovo VR Headset

So far, Lenovo hasn't made the best bet in VR. But a new FCC filing for Lenovo VR3030S has surfaced online. The company's documents have identified as an upcoming standalone VR headset. The standalone VR headset could mean something like Lenovo Mirage Solo (launched in 2018) or maybe like the Oculus Quest.

The above-mentioned devices are defined as standalone as they don't require the user to plug the VR headset to a smartphone or a PC. The processors are built right into the headset, making them standalone devices.

How Will This Be Different?

The older Lenovo Mirage Solo relied on the Google Daydream VR platform, which is defunct now. In turn, the Mirage Solo also went down and is hardly remembered today. Although, Lenovo did sign a deal with Disney and built simple two-button sticks for the second generation of Mirage AR headset. Now, Lenovo is ready for another try with VR.

But we still don't know on which platform it would run on. Analysts guess Valve's Steam VR or possible Microsoft Windows Mixed Reality. There's also the possibility of Facebook's Oculus, but nothing is certain now. The FCC filings currently don't offer any other details on the new standalone VR headset. It could also be possible that Lenovo could submit FCC certification documents for a new set of VR controllers.

Lastly, there's an interesting tidbit on Lenovo's ventures in virtual reality. Did you know that the Chinese firm was behind the Oculus Rift headset, the one spotted with the standalone Oculus Quest? There's also a licensing between Sony and Lenovo, which is how the Oculus headset can have the same headband as the PlayStation VR.

