    Linksys Launches MR8300 Max-Stream Tri-Band Mesh Gaming Router In India

    By
    |

    Linksys Launches MR8300 Max-Stream Tri-Band Mesh Gaming Router

     

    The Linksys MR8300 router is powered by a 716MHz quad-core processor. The chipset is capable of improving the overall network performance of the router in terms of faster wired, wireless, and WAN to LAN speeds.

    According to the company, in the Tolly benchmark test, the MR8300 performed at least 71 percent better than other routers in a real-world scenario with six gaming cell phone users and another 21 active devices connected to test the routers. The company claims that MR8300 achieved an average ping-time of 7.3ms against other routers.

    The Linksys MR8300 router comes equipped with Linksys Mesh technology, and users can also add Velop nodes to the router. The MR8300 and Velop nodes work together to cover all the parts of your home. Moreover, if a node loses connection to the system then other remaining nodes are capable enough of re-establishing connection among each other.

    Linksys Launches MR8300 Max-Stream Tri-Band Mesh Gaming Router

    You need not have to keep different login in ID and password for all the nodes. All you need is one network name and password, one admin login, and you can also add one guest network.

    Linksys MR8300 Specifications

    • Four external fixed antennas with high-power amplifiers
    • WiFi AC2200 867 Gbps (2 - 5 GHz) + 400 Mbps (2.4 GHz)* with MU-MIMO
    • 5 GHz radio - 867 Mbps*
    • 2.4 GHz radio - 400 Mbps*
    • 5 Gigabit Ethernet Ports
    • 1x WAN
    • 4x LAN

    Linksys MR8300 Price

    The MR8300 Max-Stream Tri-Band Mesh router is launched with a retail price of Rs. 19,999. However, under the promotional offer, the company is offering the router of Rs. 15,999. Interested customers can buy the router online via Amazon India or offline via Linksys authorized retailers.

     
    Story first published: Friday, September 27, 2019, 18:12 [IST]
