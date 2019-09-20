ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Nebula Launches Mars II Smart Portable Projector In India for Rs. 51,999

    By
    |

    Nebula expands its portfolio of portable projector series with the launch of Mars II smart portable projector in India. It comes with a lot of features and launched with a price tag of Rs. 51,999. The smart portable speaker offers full 720p resolution, with dual 10-watt speakers, along with a 4-hour battery, and a lot more. Here are the details:

    Nebula Launches Mars II Smart Portable Projector In India

     

    Nebula Mars II Features

    Talking about the design the projector comes with compact design and a handle on the top which makes it easy to carry on the go. It comes in a cube shape with round edges. The Projector supports HD Picture, 1280 × 720 HD, 300 ANSI lm brightness, and DLP IntelliBright technology.

    The Projector comes with dual 10W audio drivers which can also be used as a standalone Bluetooth speaker. It is capable of delivering 30 hours of music playback on a single charge. On the software part, the portable projector runs on Android 7.1, users can directly access the content from video streaming platforms like Netflix, Youtube, and more.

    Nebula Launches Mars II Smart Portable Projector In India

    On the connectivity front, the Mars II offers HDMI and USB 3 ports along with Bluetooth support. The projector also comes with a physical remote and can be operated from Android Nebula connect app available on both IOS and Android. It also offers a mouse-cursor mode. At the top, it also has functional buttons like navigation keys and volume rockers to control the device.

     

    If you're looking for a portable projector in the same price range then you can keep this device in your priority list. The product is available e-commerce website Amazon India.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Friday, September 20, 2019, 17:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 20, 2019

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue