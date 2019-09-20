Nebula Launches Mars II Smart Portable Projector In India for Rs. 51,999 News oi-Karan Sharma

Nebula expands its portfolio of portable projector series with the launch of Mars II smart portable projector in India. It comes with a lot of features and launched with a price tag of Rs. 51,999. The smart portable speaker offers full 720p resolution, with dual 10-watt speakers, along with a 4-hour battery, and a lot more. Here are the details:

Nebula Mars II Features

Talking about the design the projector comes with compact design and a handle on the top which makes it easy to carry on the go. It comes in a cube shape with round edges. The Projector supports HD Picture, 1280 × 720 HD, 300 ANSI lm brightness, and DLP IntelliBright technology.

The Projector comes with dual 10W audio drivers which can also be used as a standalone Bluetooth speaker. It is capable of delivering 30 hours of music playback on a single charge. On the software part, the portable projector runs on Android 7.1, users can directly access the content from video streaming platforms like Netflix, Youtube, and more.

On the connectivity front, the Mars II offers HDMI and USB 3 ports along with Bluetooth support. The projector also comes with a physical remote and can be operated from Android Nebula connect app available on both IOS and Android. It also offers a mouse-cursor mode. At the top, it also has functional buttons like navigation keys and volume rockers to control the device.

If you're looking for a portable projector in the same price range then you can keep this device in your priority list. The product is available e-commerce website Amazon India.

